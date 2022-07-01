The Westmoreland County PA Lost and Found Pets Facebook group posts notices about known public fireworks displays so that people can keep their pets and livestock safe from the noise.
But there’s no way to warn about consumer grade fireworks that are randomly set off in fields, backyards and places where they shouldn’t be launched.
“Without an announcement of pending explosions, pet owners aren’t able to do anything to prepare for the loud booms and bangs that frighten their beloved pets,” said founder Elizabeth Couch Nordstrom, who lives in the Ligonier area. “Their hearing is better than ours, so imagine those sounds all the more louder and it’s no wonder there’s a fear factor triggering stress over such sounds.”
Many dogs and cats run off during fireworks, and horses and other livestock have been spooked, too.
“It’s often mentioned on missing pets posts that the owners have neighbors who are constantly setting off fireworks, and that with each event, their pets get more frightened,” Nordstrom said. “They’re exasperated because they see the trauma it causes their pets, and their hands are tied. We may be able to find and reunite most pets, but sadly every year there are pets that are not reunited and are buried instead. It’s a problem that is felt heavily within the rescue community. Beloved pets are being lost and harmed because of unexpected backyard fireworks displays.”
According to LuAnn Hutcheson, manager of Action for Animals Humane Society in Derry Township, they usually get three or four lost dogs turned into the shelter from holiday fireworks.
“If they’re reported quick enough, we can get them back home before they’re brought in,” she said.
She advises taking some steps to lessen the chances of pets escaping.
“Keep them in the house and keep the windows closed,” she said. “Turn up the TV to knock out the outside noises. If they have anxiety, contact your vet a week ahead of time to see if they can help you out.”
Dr. Andrea Honigmann of Hannastown Veterinary Center in Hempfield starts getting calls for pet meds a couple of weeks before the fireworks season begins, and throughout the summer. What she prescribes depends on the dog’s symptoms and levels of anxiety. Trazodone can be prescribed for anxiety, and Sileo is a sedation drug in the form of a gel that gets rubbed onto the gums.
Some people try a ThunderShirt, or similar equivalent, which are supposed to calm dogs by gently wrapping them.
“I’ve had owners who have had success with them, but those are reserved for more mild cases, not the point where the dog is destroying things,” she said. “If the dog is trying to get out of rooms or trying to run away because of the sounds, those ThunderShirts won’t be effective. They’re better if the dog just seems to be more timid around sounds. Then a ThunderShirt can feel like a big hug that makes them feel more secure. We have to tailor what to do because no one size fits all.”
Cats, she added, often hide when they hear fireworks.
Honigmann has experience working in emergency clinics, but in general practice she doesn’t see the traumas of burns or serious eye injuries from sparklers, firecrackers and fireworks that need immediate attention.
The practice’s website and Facebook page have tips for helping pets get through the fireworks season, which can last for months of holidays, and that are often set off in backyards for no reason at all.
Positive reinforcement and desensitization can help, for instance playing fireworks sounds during play time. Create a safe place like a cozy crate with fluffy blankets or an interior room that dampens outdoor sounds.
Try using white noise machines, background sounds and music to drown out triggering noise. For a distraction, offer toys that dispense treats. Keep a collar and tags on your dog, and better yet, also have them microchipped. Dogs feel safer with their people by their side, so stay home if you can.
“We’re not just talking about pets,” Nordstrom said. “There are many studies on how the fear and stress of fireworks affect wildlife, too, from the crash bang to the chemicals released and the metals left behind.”
Online sites also note that bees become so disoriented that they don’t go back to their hives, birds can die from panic attacks, wild animals become so fearful that they abandon their babies, and fish and other animals perish after ingesting fireworks debris.
“I wish there was more awareness and compassion of the stress and fear that backyard fireworks trigger in pets and the farm animals of their neighbors, and more concern for the wildlife,” Nordstrom said. “It’s a problem that is felt heavily within the rescue community. Beloved pets are being lost and harmed because of unexpected backyard fireworks displays.”
