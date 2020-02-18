The Loyalhanna Watershed Association, in partnership with Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation and Farm and Environmental Renewal Network of Ligonier, will host a “Keeping Farmers on the Land” workshop next week.
The event, set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25, in the Loyalhanna Watershed Association (LWA) Farm’s Mimick Family Education Center, Old Lincoln Highway and Springer Road, will provide information on how to maintain existing agricultural lands by keeping land affordable for prospective farmers and keeping current farms viable.
Information on the PA Agricultural Business Development Center, current grants, conservation easements and potential in solar energy will be discussed by various presenters.
Betty J. Reefer, director of the Westmoreland County Agricultural Land Preservation Program, is set to speak during the event and provide an overview of the program that has helped more than 1,000 landowners in the county become enrolled in agricultural security areas.
Those agricultural security areas have enhanced protections against development, as local municipalities are expected to refrain from adopting laws that would restrict normal farming practices and are limited in their ability to condemn land in the security areas for development projects.
Property owners with farmland in a security area can also apply to sell a conservation easement on their property to the county’s Land Preservation Program. So far, 13,911 acres on 115 county farms have been protected through conservation easements, which also provide farmers with some added income.
Doug Wolfgang, director of the Pennsylvania Bureau of Farmland Preservation Easement Purchase Program, and Andrea Reiner of the Pennsylvania Agricultural Business Development Center are slated to discuss the 2020 Pennsylvania Farm Bill.
Penn State Extension educator Ed Johnstonbaugh, who specializes in renewable energy development, will collaborate with Henry McKay, Pennsylvania program director for Solar United Neighbors, for a presentation on bringing solar energy generation to farmland.
Jane Menchyk, Laurel Highlands land protection manager with the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy, will discuss the Farm Access and Conservation Buyer programs.
A full agenda for the workshop is available at www.loyalhannawatershed.org/index.php/events.
The cost for this workshop is $5 per person and includes a continental breakfast and buffet lunch. Today, Feb. 18, is the last day to reserve a space at the event by contacting Susan Huba at 724-238-7560, ext. 1# or susan@loyalwater.com.
