Registration is now open for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania, an initiative supporting the Great American Cleanup. The annual event runs from March 1 to May 31.
During the initiative, registered events can receive free trash bags, gloves and safety vests donated by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and Keep America Beautiful as supplies last.
Organizers said events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, community greening and beautification, special collections and education events. The events must be registered at gacofpa.org in order to receive free cleanup supplies.
As part of this event, the DEP and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring free or reduced cost trash disposal for registered program participants at participating landfills from April 1-30, with prior approval.
Last year, 92,342 volunteers cleaned more than six million pounds of trash during 5,300-plus events held across the state. Groups, individuals and local governments participate in the annual initiative as a way to rally volunteers, reduce cleanup costs and be connected to a larger movement.
The results of a recent statewide study on litter, conducted by the DEP, PennDOT and Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, found that there are currently an estimated 500 million pieces of litter on the state’s roadways. Much of that total is comprised of cigarette butts (37%) and plastic items (more than 30%).
To host an event or join a cleanup event near you visit gacofpa.org. Questions may be directed to Michelle Dunn, Pick Up Pennsylvania Program coordinator, at 877-772-3673 ext. 113 or via email at mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.
Anyone participating in Pick Up Pennsylvania can earn cash prizes for their nonprofit or charity of choice by entering the groups Pick Up Pennsylvania Video Contest. To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of your event. For details, visit gacofpa.org and choose “Video Contest.”
If interested in becoming a supporter of the 2020 Pick Up Pennsylvania initiative, contact Barb Christner at 724-836-4121 or bchristner@keeppabeautiful.org.
Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s mission is empowering Pennsylvanians to keep our communities clean and beautiful. Since 1990, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and its volunteers have removed over 141 million pounds of litter from Pennsylvania’s roadways, greenways, parks, forests, and waterways. To learn more about Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, visit www.keeppabeautiful.org.
For more information on programs, initiatives and special events, visit the Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful website. Also visit the Illegal Dump Free PA website for more ideas on how to clean up communities and keep them clean and KPB’s Electronics Waste website.
