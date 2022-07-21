Ron Struble was home in Greensburg when the news on TV and WHJB Radio said that something fell from the sky and landed near Kecksburg. He and his wife got in their car to drive to the rural Mount Pleasant Township area to see what was going on.
In another part of Greensburg, 16-year-old Stan Gordon was tuned in to Mike Levine’s “Contact” on KDKA Radio to listen to guest speaker Frank Edwards, who wrote about strange happenings and flying saucers.
“People were calling in to report seeing a fireball over the greater Pittsburgh area, and they said it landed near Kecksburg,” Gordon said.
Meanwhile in North Huntingdon, the editor of the Irwin Standard and Times-Observer weekly newspapers told this writer to take a camera and notebook and see what was going on in Kecksburg. Just as I was about to drive away, someone came running out to say, “Don’t bother. It’s just a hoax.”
So I didn’t go.
That was in the late afternoon and early evening of Dec. 9, 1965. Since then, Gordon has become a renowned researcher on what’s often called the Kecksburg Incident, I have considered it the greatest story that I never wrote, and Struble heads the committee that organizes the Kecksburg UFO Festival that will be held Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The annual event at the fire department’s grounds, in its 17th year, returns after a hiatus from the pandemic. It’s a major fundraiser for Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, whose members responded to the report that something landed in the woods.
There will be food, music, contests, vendors, crafts and typical festival events. What makes this one different from other fundraising festivals is that the theme focuses on the village’s claim to fame—the alleged acorn shaped object that is immortalized by a recreation on the VFD’s grounds. Add to that the UFO-Bigfoot-Paranormal Conference from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We get about 2,000 attending and they come as far away as Canada, the Carolinas and Florida,” Struble said. “We’ve even had visitors from Japan and Germany.”
There’s never been an official explanation of what happened in Kecksburg. The next day, the Bulletin carried a UPI story that reported numerous sightings of the object as it moved through Canada and nine states, and quotes from officials who said it was a Geminid meteor, or a meteorite. There were also reports of shock waves and flashes of light.
Years later, Gordon wrote that the object moved southeast from Allegheny County into Westmoreland County, passed over Greensburg toward Route 30 near what’s now Eastgate Plaza, then turned south. It was observed over Marguerite, Norvelt and Mammoth and the outskirts of Kecksburg. It continued toward Laurelville where, according to reports, it seemed to hesitate, turn and head back to the Kecksburg area where it dropped into the woods. Witnesses claimed that it seemed like it was making a controlled landing.
Gordon began collecting information on UFOs and the unexplained when he was 10 years old. He added Kecksburg but it wasn’t until 1987 at a UFO conference at Westmoreland County Community College that he got direct information.
“Jim Romansky, who was a young volunteer fireman in Kecksburg at the time, told me that he was on the search team,” he said.
Romansky later took him to the wooded location of the reported landing, and it was the same place where additional witnesses took Gordon and his investigators. Bill Bulebush, who was among the first on the scene, provided information too.
Gordon has written books and articles about the Kecksburg Incident, and has been in documentaries and interviews on TV, radio and podcasts.
The government denied that anything was taken out of the woods, but local witnesses not only reported seeing a metal acorn-shaped object, but also that the military hauled away something covered with a tarp on a flatbed truck.
“I was probably 75 yards from where everything was happening,” Struble said. “I saw the military going into the woods but didn’t see anything coming out. The firemen were stopping traffic from going down in, and that’s when I met some of my now firemen buddies.”
Struble moved from Greensburg to Kecksburg in 1971, and joined the fire department in 1975. He served as chief for a number of years and is an EMT. A couple of decades ago, he and some other members came up with the idea to hold a festival centered around Kecksburg’s claim to fame. He has since headed the planning committee.
Over the years, he noted, he heard many stories from his fellow firefighters, many of them now gone, about what they saw.
“I was a skeptic to begin with. I just didn’t believe anything like that could happen,” he said. “After all those years of hearing stories and talking to Stan, nobody is going to tell me that there wasn’t something there. I have no idea what it could be, but I am open minded and I know that something did happen in that valley.”
Among other theories, Gordon speculates that it could have been a technologically advanced space craft in a secret project. Or maybe even something extraterrestrial.
Whatever happened put the village of Kecksburg on the map, and the community has been supporting the firefighters turning their fame into a popular fundraiser.
The event kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday with half price night for hamburgers, fries and hot dogs. The cornhole tournament will be held at 7 p.m.
“Last festival in 2019, we had 15 or 16 teams,” Struble said.
Saturday events begin at noon with a parade at 2 p.m. “That will be nearly an hour long,” he said. “People come in costumes and make up things to look like UFOs.”
The bed race begins at 4 p.m. with participants being timed with how fast they can push a person on a bed on wheels. Fireworks will go off at 10 p.m.
The festival from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday features a hot dog eating contest, a hay bale toss, and the UFO conference with Gordon and three other speakers.
Cryptozoologist Eric Altman has 40 years experience in researching Bigfoot phenomenon. He is director of the Pennsylvania Bigfoot Society and host and cofounder of Beyond the Edge Radio. He will give an illustrated presentation about strange happenings along the Chestnut Ridge.
Dave Spinks, an Air Force veteran and retired federal law enforcement officer, has investigated and documented thousands of paranormal events, including “death defying situations and hair-raising accounts.” His program is “West Virginia and Southwest PA and Modern UFOlogy.”
Patty Wilson investigates and writes about paranormal history in Pennsylvania. Her program, “Haunted History,” focuses on historical legends, folktales and rumors at historic sites.
For a schedule of all the programs, contests and sponsors, visit kecksburgvfd.com. For more information on Kecksburg and other unexplained incidents, visit stangordon.info.
