Ron Struble was home in Greensburg when the news on TV and WHJB Radio said that something fell from the sky and landed near Kecksburg. He and his wife got in their car to drive to the rural Mount Pleasant Township area to see what was going on.

In another part of Greensburg, 16-year-old Stan Gordon was tuned in to Mike Levine’s “Contact” on KDKA Radio to listen to guest speaker Frank Edwards, who wrote about strange happenings and flying saucers.

