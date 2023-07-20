The Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department’s UFO Festival gets bigger every year. Just a few hundred people attended the first one 17 years ago, and last year nearly 3,000 came for the food, games, parade, fireworks and a lot of fun.

They also came for the conference that wraps up the three-day celebration with a schedule of speakers who address what makes the weekend different from any other festival, ever. This year, it will held from Friday to Sunday. Admission is free.

