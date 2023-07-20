The Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department’s UFO Festival gets bigger every year. Just a few hundred people attended the first one 17 years ago, and last year nearly 3,000 came for the food, games, parade, fireworks and a lot of fun.
They also came for the conference that wraps up the three-day celebration with a schedule of speakers who address what makes the weekend different from any other festival, ever. This year, it will held from Friday to Sunday. Admission is free.
People come to hear about ghosts, UFOs and the alleged cryptid known as Bigfoot. And for sure, they are drawn to what put the Mount Pleasant Township village on the map: The report that a UFO landed in the nearby woods on Dec. 9, 1965.
Nowhere else but in Kecksburg can any fire department or community boast about being part of the incident that to this day has never been completely explained.
Did something really fall from the sky and land in the woods near this otherwise quiet village?
Maybe something did. Or maybe something didn’t, depending on who’s answering the question.
The fire department – whose members were involved that December night – displays a replica of the alleged acorn-shaped spacecraft that witnesses claimed they saw and the social hall includes a shop stocked with books, T-shirts and other merchandise related to the UFO.
“We are hitchhiking on all of it,” Ron Struble said about the connection between the fire department and the mysterious incident. “All the proceeds from the festival, every penny, goes back to the fire company.”
Struble, a longtime member of the fire department, was one of the organizers of the first UFO festival at the fire company’s grounds. He’s expecting a bigger turnout than ever.
“People come from Minneapolis, West Virginia, Indiana, Japan and Canada,” he said. “It’s unbelievable.”
Visitors arrive from all across the state and the country, many making the event their vacation destination.
The fun begins at 6 p.m. Friday with half price night in the kitchen (burgers, fries and hot dogs) and music by the Corn Liquor Saints from 6 to 9 p.m. The cornhole tournament starts at 7 p.m.
“That’s one of our big events,” Struble said. “Last year we had 20 teams for the competition.”
Also from 6 to 9 p.m., crafters will be presenting their goods inside the social hall, which also will feature UFO investigators, hunters and experts. Food vendors will be stationed outside, along with games for the whole family. The festival closes at 11 p.m.
Saturday’s activities start at noon and end at 11 p.m. The parade begins at 2 p.m. with many participants dressed as aliens, Bigfoot and other paranormal creatures. The bed race (four pushing and one person in bed) will be held at 4 p.m. The band Perfect Pandemonium will play from 7 to 10 p.m., with the evening ending with fireworks at 10 p.m.
The grounds open at noon Sunday with the hot dog eating contest at 12:30 p.m. Participants get 10 hot dogs on a plate and a pitcher of water, and the first one to finish is the winner.
“People have actually eaten all 10 hot dogs and they aren’t always men,” Struble said. “Sometimes people think they can do it and starting chomping them down, and others can’t get even four or five down.”
The hay bale toss is scheduled for 2 p.m., and the UFO conference, which is always packed, will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m.
“Some people come year after year,” said Stan Gordon of Greensburg, who has been a guest speaker at the conferences since the festival began.
Struble and Gordon met years ago because of their common interest in the unexplained incident in Kecksburg. Struble and his wife, who at the time lived in Greensburg, heard about the reported UFO on the radio and headed for the village. Struble claims that they saw the military present.
“I don’t know if we will ever know what really happened, but something did happen,” he said. “I have talked to so many people over the years, and some have gone to their deathbeds saying that the military was there and something came out of the woods.”
Gordon was a teenager then and was following the report on his radio. He was already interested in the unexplained, and that night, his interest grew even more. He is now recognized nationally and internationally as one of the foremost investigators into the incident. He is also an author and speaker and has appeared in numerous documentaries about Kecksburg, including on the Syfy and History channels.
One of the featured speakers Sunday, he will cover reports that he’s received currently and in recent years.
“I’m also going to talk about the whistleblower who testified before Congress and is coming forward with information concerning the UFO recovery project,” Gordon said. “Reportedly, he has knowledge about that, that the government retrieved a spacecraft that’s not from the earth. It’s possible that Kecksburg could be one of these cases. People are starting to come forward about these kinds of reports locally and all over the country.”
Next week, he added, the Republican-led House Oversight Committee will be holding a hearing on UFOs, now officially called unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs). The intent is to look deeper into UAPs following the whistleblower’s unconfirmed claims that the U.S. military allegedly found crashed alien spacecraft.
Speaker Nick Markowitz, a professional electrician, broadcast engineer and blogger, will delve into the possible link of AM radio waves and electromagnetic interference enhancing paranormal activities with Bigfoot and UFOs. He claims to have had a possible encounter with Bigfoot at a Boy Scout Camp in 1977.
Ron Lanham, founder of Wild & Weird West Virginia, is a founding member of the West Virginia High Strangeness Collective. He has been featured in Small Town Monsters films such as “The Mothman Legacy.”
His topic will be “The Case for Contact” that focuses on witness encounters of mysterious beings, if there’s a form of intelligence interacting with us in ways that we are just starting to understand, and what that could mean for humanity.
Jimmy and Dee Trick, founders of the Goosebumps Paranormal Society, investigate anything spooky, weird and bizarre, including haunted homes, cemeteries, battlefields and sanitariums. They have appeared on numerous podcasts and radio shows. They also were on an episode of Finding Bigfoot where they attempted to link possible Bigfoot activities to ghost activity in western Pennsylvania. Their presentation is called “Sights and Sounds of the Paranormal.”
Struble credits community support for making the festival a successful fundraiser for the fire company. He also notes that the event is sponsored by local businesses and groups, and that the vendors are all local.
“We couldn’t have this festival without the businesses and people supporting us,” he said. “And if anybody wants to step in at the last minute to help, we can sure use a hand. We are short on manpower this year.”
For information, contact Struble at 412-720-4954.
