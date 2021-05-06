The Kecksburg UFO Festival has been canceled for the second straight year because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
That means that nearly 5,000 people won’t be attending the bed race, hot dog eating contest and other activities, nor the conference that features experts and researchers on the topics of UFOs, Bigfoot and other strange creatures and mysteries.
That also means that the Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, the sponsoring organization, won’t be raising nearly $20,000 that every year has helped to fund their department.
“You hate to cancel something as big as this, but we don’t want it to be a flop,” said longtime firefighter Ron Struble, president of the Kecksburg UFO Festival committee.
This would have been the 14th festival that’s been held on the last weekend in July. It was canceled last year at the height of the pandemic.
Even though many events are now opening up on a limited basis, Struble said, “We don’t want it to be a flop because of the restrictions. The food would have to be takeout, and when you have to have vendors six feet apart, we couldn’t get half of what we normally get set up. The vendors wouldn’t know if it would be worth it to come if we don’t get the big crowds.”
There would still be restrictions for the Sunday conference that draws people from all over the region and even across the country. Some attendees reportedly plan their vacations around the festival.
Kecksburg is world famous for what has been called “The Kecksburg Incident.” Whatever it was that happened occurred around twilight on Dec. 9, 1965, when something allegedly fell from the sky and landed in the woods of that village in Mount Pleasant Township. The glowing object had been seen by thousands of witnesses in at least six states and Ontario, Canada, and it appeared to come down in Kecksburg. There were reports that the military came to haul it away, though some say that never happened.
It was never determined what the object was. There’s speculation that it was a meteor bolide that exploded in the atmosphere, or a Russian satellite, or some top secret American aircraft. Or nothing at all.
Struble was about 20 then. Although he didn’t see it coming down, he said, “For sure, I saw the military down there at the site. I was as close as you could get, which was not real close because the military had the road blocked off. After all these years, I don’t know what it was, but something did happen there.”
He has been interviewed many times, including for documentaries that also featured Stan Gordon of Greensburg, who has the reputation of being the foremost researcher on Kecksburg’s UFO. Gordon, a sought after speaker and author, helps to organize the UFO conference at the festival.
Kecksburg’s alleged UFO is no longer the highlight of the conference because, he said, “Everyone already knows about it.”
Nevertheless, the festival invariably brings forth people who have some information about it to share.
“Sometimes I get those leads,” Gordon said. “It’s not unusual for the older folks to want to talk to me about remembering something from when they were kids, like one person who remembered going up the hill with his parents and seeing the Army. So many people had friends or relatives involved. Unfortunately, many of the witnesses have passed away.”
Now, with the festival canceled again, Gordon won’t have the chance to meet up with those potential witnesses. But he’s still inviting people to call him at 724-838-7768 if they have any information. And for many years, he’s been hoping to locate some black-and-white photos of the alleged crash scene that some people claim to have seen.
“There are rumors out there about the photos, but they have never surfaced,” he said.
While Gordon will be missing the chance to connect with potential witnesses, the Kecksburg firefighters will be feeling the impact of again cancelling a major fundraiser.
“We’re trying to purchase a new tanker — a used one because we can’t afford a new one,” Struble said. “We’re trying to save enough money, so it’s something we have to keep working at.”
The department is tentatively planning to have a drive-thru food pickup event in mid-July, but plans are not yet finalized.
“We have to somehow make up this loss from cancelling the festival twice,” he said. “That definitely hurts. People have continued to be supportive, and we’re asking everybody to make donations if they can.”
Donations can be sent to Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department, 5128 Water St., Mount Pleasant, PA 15666.
