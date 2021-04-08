The Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department at 1 p.m. Sunday, April 11, will officially turn over an unused pumper truck to an organization that will ship it to the Dominican Republic. When the vehicle is put into service on the island, the company’s name and logo will remain on the truck. That includes the picture of a chicken.
How a barnyard bird got to be the company’s mascot is an amusing story that’s seldom completely told.
It’s sort of connected to back in the day when things like eggs, bacon and other donated items were raffled off at the firefighters’ fundraising festival. Something like that.
The best story, though, behind the pumper being transferred is that it will be the 13th firefighting vehicle that FD Relief Mission of Western PA is sending to the Dominican Republic.
“The community has been so good to us that we wanted to pass forward a good deed to someone else,” Chief Adam Krozel said. “That’s what our intentions are, and we hope that good deeds will be passed on around the world.”
The Kecksburg company in Mount Pleasant Township purchased a bigger pumper truck from the Mount Pleasant Borough Volunteer Fire Department. What they are donating was in service until January.
“The high capacity pumper is an upgrade to our fleet and the other truck was in limbo,” said Ron Struble, a 45-year-member, former chief and president of the annual UFO Festival. “You don’t get the money that you really want to get from selling it, so we figured that we would give it to someone who can use it. We have been fortunate to have good people in the community backing us over the years. This year, believe it or not, has been as big or bigger than other years, and that has helped to keep our equipment in shape and to serve the community. We definitely appreciate the donations that we’re receiving.”
The donated truck is a 1989 Ford F450/1250 with a two-man cab. It’s equipped with 2,300 feet of three-inch hose and nozzles. It will be shipped with bunker gear, mats and other equipment donated by the township fire companies in Trauger, Norvelt, Calumet and Hecla.
“The truck is fully inspected, fully certified and everything is in working order and ready to roll,” Struble said.
The relief mission was founded by a group of firefighters in Munhall Fire Company No. 5 in Allegheny County. Mike Talerico is president, and Mark Sawinski is vice president. The organization arranges for donated firefighting equipment and vehicles to be sent to another organization in New Jersey that ships them to the island.
Talerico heard about the need in the Dominican Republic when he attended a training class in Ohio.
“I met a man there who had connections with Ralph Eusebio, a firefighter in Hoboken whose late father was born and raised in the Dominican Republic, and was a fire chief there,” he said.
Eusebio wanted to help the island’s firefighters in honor of his father. Talerico decided to join the effort by founding the FD Rescue Mission of Western PA.
“I have about a dozen guys who help me out and go pick up equipment from Erie to the West Virginia line,” he said. “Prior to COVID, we could ship one or two 40-foot containers every year. I have enough stuff stored here that we could stuff two tractor trailers to send over.”
Talerico has driven the trucks to New Jersey where they are loaded into the side door of cargo ships. He and some Munhall firefighters have gone to the small villages on the island to train the firefighters on how to use the equipment.
“They go from having nothing to what we gave them,” he said. “They go from having a water tank on the back of a pickup truck to having actual fire trucks. Until we started sending stuff over, they didn’t have any air bottles, gloves and other fire gear. We are making a difference left and right.”
The relief project reached out to Krozel about the same time that he heard about their mission.
“I checked them out on Facebook and contacted the fire chief in Collinsburg that had recently donated, and they told me it was a great program,” he said. “I brought it back to our members at a meeting and we decided to do it. We want to pass it forward to create a trend to let someone less fortunate have something better to provide better service.”
The Kecksburg company has 48 active members and 20 who are retired and still remain active in other capacities. They’re looking forward to seeing videos and photos of the whole process, from the pumper truck leaving the area and being loaded into the cargo ship, to its delivery and the Dominican firefighters taking it over. Check their Facebook page and FD Relief Mission of Western PA in the future for updates.
