Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s (KPB) Pick Up Pennsylvania program is in full swing, running through Nov. 30.
The cleanup program is held in support of the Ocean Conservancy’s International Coastal Cleanup.
Both waterway and land-based cleanups are eligible for the program since a significant portion of waterway pollution originates on land. Wind and rain wash litter into storm drains or directly into creeks and rivers that eventually flow to the ocean where it impacts marine life, human health and coastal economies.
The cleanup program is held each spring and fall as a way to encourage Pennsylvania residents to care for the places the love by picking up litter. This spring, from March through May, 60,505 people participated and picked up 2.2 million pounds of trash and planted 102,155 trees, flowers and other greens.
Anyone wishing to participate in Pick Up Pennsylvania can visit https://www.keeppabeautiful.org/programs/pick-up-pa/ through Nov. 30 to register a cleanup or for technical assistance. Free bags and gloves are provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), PennDOT and the Ocean Conservancy, as supplies last. Events must be registered to receive the free supplies.
Participants are encouraged to observe the most recent local, state and federal guidelines and/or restrictions to reduce the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
