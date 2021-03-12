K Castings to replace 60-year-old furnaces through state loan, aims to retain jobs

A Latrobe non-ferrous metal casting manufacturer is aiming to replace two melting furnaces through a state loan program, in an effort to retain nine full-time jobs and expand company operations.
Gov. Tom Wolf recently announced nearly $2 million in low-interest loans through the Pennsylvania Industrial Development Authority (PIDA).
K Castings, Inc., located on Lloyd Avenue, was approved for a $123,424 loan through PIDA and the Economic Growth Connection of Westmoreland to replace two 60-year-old gas fired crucible melting furnaces, used to melt aluminum and brass. They will be replaced by a more efficient electric furnace. The 10-year loan includes a 1.75% fixed interest rate.
President Blair Adams said the new furnace will be more energy efficient.
“What we have is old technology,” he said. “We’re trying to get rid of fossil fuels.”
The new electric furnace will also speed up production, Adams said.
“We can actually do two or three times more in a day with these electric furnaces,” he said.
The total cost of the improvement project is $246,849. The company also plans to purchase a tractor, bobcat and welder.
Blair and his wife, Denise Adams, the company’s vice president, purchased K Castings, Inc. around three years ago. He said this improvement project aims to grow the company, as well.
“We just didn’t buy the business to retain employees,” he said. “We bought the business to try and hopefully add as many employees as we can.”
K Castings, Inc., a third generation family-owned company, was formed in 1960. As an essential business, it manufactures products necessary for power generation, nuclear, military and more. The company also makes bronze and aluminum custom address plaques and umbrella golf tee markers for Latrobe golf legend Arnold Palmer — used at Latrobe Country Club.
Maker of commercial and residential products, the company has been working to diversify its offering of products since the pandemic hit, according to Adams. That includes a push to sell more address plaques in the residential community.
“You can’t always count on the same old things that were making money in the past,” he said.
The company faced a two-month state-mandated shutdown during the outset of the pandemic last year.
“Being shut down for a few months from the governor’s office really put a damper on us,” he said. “So we basically are just trying to make improvements to the business going forward to retain jobs for the community and grow the company, as well.”
K Castings’ work can be seen throughout Latrobe, as the company produces the aluminum armrests for the Lamplighter benches downtown and at Greater Latrobe School District facilities.
“We’re trying to serve the local community here,” Adams said.
The Latrobe Community Revitalization Program (LCRP) recently placed an order for several new benches through Keystone Ridge Designs — which sells products manufactured by K Castings. LCRP Executive Director Jarod Trunzo said the new benches will be added to the Latrobe Municipal Building, Aroma Italiano and the Lincoln Avenue Trial.
Trunzo noted the “high-quality” make of the benches.
“Some of them are 10 years old and they look brand new,” he said.
The Victorian design of the benches matches the trash receptacles and planters downtown, part of LCRP’s streetscape planning. The design also complements the Mister Rogers trolley street signs produced by Special Lite Products Company in Loyalhanna.
“We’re using all of these local organizations, because Latrobe still makes things,” Trunzo said. “It’s a strong manufacturing town, and we have these contacts that are really high quality. It’s all blended together now with the new traffic lights.”
