There has been a last-minute addition to the attractions at the 2022 Shop ’n Save Westmoreland Airshow.
Canadian Air Force Col. Dewey “JellyFish” Larson — owner and CEO of DreamBIG Entertainment, LLC — will bring his Top Gun F-18 Hornet Cockpit Experience to the June 11 and 12, show at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity Township.
Larson’s company obtained a section of an actual F-18 and transformed it into the “Top Gun Maverick F-18 Hornet Experience” that will now be an attraction at the airshow. He describes it as “a fully interactive ground attraction and museum piece.”
So, whether you’ve seen the blockbuster film “Top Gun: Maverick” yet or not, if you ever dreamed of sitting in the cockpit of an F-18, here’s your chance.
“This is why we do this,” said Gabe Monzo, executive director of the Westmoreland County Airport Authority. “What an opportunity for someone to have this type of experience. This airshow is going to be awesome.”
Of course, the real thing is still on tap, as well.
The F-18 Rhino West Coast Demonstration Team, as well as the F-16 Viper Demo Team, will perform air show weekend.
