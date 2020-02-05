A Westmoreland County jury on Tuesday convicted a former state trooper of falsifying information on an application to buy two guns in 2018.
Prosecutors accused Chad Corbett, 40, of New Derry of lying about his criminal record on background check paperwork when he tried to buy back his service weapons on March 6, 2018, at the Army-Navy Store in Latrobe.
According to defense attorney Francis Murrman, Corbett signed the forms believing that criminal charges he had physically and sexually assaulted a woman were being dismissed.
Prosecutors said Corbett knew when he attempted to purchase the firearms that assault charges were still pending against him.
Corbett had a plea deal in place since a preliminary hearing following his November 2017 arrest that called for felony charges to be dismissed in exchange for his successful completion of anger management treatment, Murrman said, and the plea bargain was finalized March 23, 2018.
The paperwork for a firearm purchase required Corbett to disclose that he was facing charges that could result in at least a year in prison, if convicted, prosecutors said.
After a background check determined Corbett wasn’t eligible to buy the firearms, his then-fiancee, now wife, returned to the store to attempt to buy the guns on his behalf to circumvent the restrictions, according to prosecutors.
Murrman noted that after the plea deal in the assault case was finalized and assault charges were dismissed in exchange for Corbett pleading guilty to a summary count of harassment, Corbett passed a background check and was able to take possession of his guns.
According to his attorney, Corbett was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following military deployments to Bosnia and Iraq and time working as a state trooper, and was forced to retire with a disability from the state police because of emotional issues.
Corbett testified Tuesday that he was diagnosed with PTSD after a 2013 incident in Indiana County in which he fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at police during a domestic abuse call and refused instructions to drop the weapon. The shooting was ruled justified, he said.
Jurors on Tuesday convicted Corbett of a felony charge of making a materially false written statement for a firearm purchase as well as a misdemeanor charge of making false statements to authorities.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger will sentence Corbett later this year. Corbett could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison, but will likely receive a probation sentence, according to prosecutors.
