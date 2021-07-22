State police at Greensburg report several items were stolen in a shoplifting incident that occurred at 6:09 p.m. May 22 in Hempfield Township. The items stolen were reported to be a pair of Xersion sunglasses valued at $60, a packet of Kinetic Sand, valued at $12.99, “What the Meme” game valued at $14.99, a color-changing light bulb, valued at $7.99 and a bikini bottom valued at $19.99.
State police at Greensburg report someone gained access to the banking account information of Daniel and Joanne McCabe, of Greensburg, and transferred $1,200 to a beauty shop via Zeile. Anyone with information relevant to this investigation should contact state police at Greensburg at 724-832-3288.
State police at Indiana report Donald Shroyer, 20, Mason Tantlinger, 19, and Logan Penrose, 20, drove through a Buffington Township field planted with corn and alfalfa and continued down Camerons and Shortcut roads hitting multiple mailboxes with an unidentified tool some time between 11 p.m. July 17 and 6 a.m. July 18. Later, the truck was located parked approximately a mile away caked with mud and with alfalfa stuck in the wheel wells and underbody, according to police. Damages include two mailboxes, valued at $50 each, one mailbox, valued at $75 and 300 yards of corn and alfalfa, valued at $1,000.
