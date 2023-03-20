Two Republican candidates seeking seats as Westmoreland County commissioners are permitted to continue their campaigns for the May primary after a judge ruled in their favor Friday.
Judge Jim Silvis denied petitions seeking to remove John Ventre and Paul Kosko from the commissioner race.
The challenge had been filed by Westmoreland GOP Committee Chairman Bill Bretz, who claimed both candidates had failed to properly file financial documentation required to run for office with the chief county clerk.
Both Ventre and Kosko testified Friday, along with Vera Spina, chief county clerk.
In a press release sent to the Bulletin, Ventre and Kosko claimed Bretz’s attempt to keep them from the primary ballot was a political ploy to circumvent the election process.
“We continue to call for the immediate resignation of Westmoreland County Republican Chair (Bretz) for this vindictive move to challenge two fellow Republicans,” stated the release. “We also continue to call for his resignation for him calling for an emergency endorsement meeting of the party to endorse the incumbents and to prohibit other Republicans from exercising their conscience and support the candidate of their choice.”
In addition, the candidates claim Bretz didn’t act alone and called the act a “conspiracy.”
The candidates plan to hold a special gathering 2 p.m. Monday in front of the Westmoreland County Republican Party headquarters, 23 N. Maple Ave., Greensburg, where they plan on again asking for Bretz’s resignation.
Amy Fauth can be reached at lb.amyfauth@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 29.
