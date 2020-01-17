A Westmoreland County judge rejected a request from former Derry Borough mayor Kevin Gross to dismiss aggravated assault charges stemming from an April incident in which he was accused of holding a 15-year-old boy at gunpoint and pointing the weapon at three girls at a borough playground.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Christoper Feliciani on Thursday issued an eight-page order in response to the request, ruling testimony presented at a preliminary hearing last year established sufficient evidence that Gross’ actions could have resulted in injury to the children involved.
Gross, 38, was charged with four counts each of aggravated assault, simple assault, reckless endangerment and harassment in connection with the April 14 incident. Defense attorney Tim Andrews did not seek to have any of the other 12 counts dismissed.
The 15-year-old boy allegedly held at gunpoint following a tussle with two younger boys over a marker said at Gross’ preliminary hearing that he had been hit with a stick prior to taking one of the boys to the ground, and was being punched in the back and head as he “lowered him to the ground.” He didn’t throw any punches during the altercation, he said.
Andrews unsuccessfully requested for the aggravated assault charges to be dismissed during Gross’ preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Mark J. Bilik in April. Andrews argued the allegations against Gross and the testimony at the hearing never indicated the mayor threatened, injured or touched any of the children at the playground during the incident. Gross did not testify at the preliminary hearing, and Andrews did not call any witnesses.
“He merely pointed (the gun) while clearly asking this young man if he had a weapon,” Andrews said in arguing for dismissal of the aggravated assault charges. “Mr. Gross, there’s no testimony, ever threatened to kill these children, there’s no testimony he ever touched them with a weapon.”
Bilik during the preliminary hearing rejected Andrews’ request for dismissal of the charges without hearing a response from prosecutors.
“He’s not pointing a stick at him, he’s not pointing a bat at him,” Bilik said. “He’s pointing a loaded gun at him.”
Gross was appointed mayor of Derry in August 2016 following the resignation of David Bolen and was re-elected to a four-year term in 2017, garnering 98% of the vote. He resigned as mayor following his arrest.
A 1999 Hempfield Area High School graduate, Gross joined the U.S. Marines upon graduation and worked as an aircraft firefighting specialist until 2003. He served in Iraq from 2005-06, but was wounded and medically retired in 2009 because of those injuries.
