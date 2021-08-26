A proposed plea bargain deal that would have involved prosecutors dismissing a murder charge against an Export man who testified to his role in the 2017 killing of a Vandergrift woman near Keystone State Park was rejected by a Westmoreland County judge Thursday.
The proposed deal called for Devin Akamichi, 28, to plead guilty to lesser counts of conspiracy and abuse of a corpse and serve six to 20 years in prison.
However, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Tim Krieger said he was uncomfortable with the terms of the deal, specifically he wasn’t sure that the sentence was sufficient enough after hearing the testimony and evidence in the trial.
Akamichi served as the prosecutions key witness during the trial of Walter Cable, 28, of Greensburg back in June. The jury convicted him of first-degree murder, conspiracy and abuse of a course. Akamichi testified that he saw Cable his victim in the head at least 10 times with a hammer and choke her to death as part of a plan to steal her drugs and money. He also testified how they burned 34-year-old Ronny Cable’s body at a secluded campsite in Derry Township, where her charred remains were later discovered by police.
Akamichi told police and later testified how Walter Cable placed the woman on the ground and threatened Akamichi to help him collect kindling so they could burn her body, according to prosecutors. Walter Cable’s bloody shirt and a shovel used to break up the woman’s bones, was also burned. After some time, Akamichi said they drove to a Delmont convenience store for snacks and gasoline before returning to the woods to finish burning the body.
Prosecutors said Akamichi’s cooperation was vital to convicting Cable. The proposed plea deal was approved by Ronny Cable’s family, who didn’t stay at the courthouse when they learned Akamichi wouldn’t be present in person. Instead, Akamichi attended via video from the Westmoreland County Prison, where he’s being held without bond. The judge said his physical absence contributed in his decision to not approve the deal.
Krieger said he would reconsider the plea deal at some point, but ordered Akamichi attend in person if and when another guilty plea hearing is scheduled.
Walter Cable faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A date for sentencing has not been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.