A New Florence man acquitted for the 2015 shooting death of a St. Clair Township police officer is in trouble with the law again.
Common Pleas Judge Megan Bilik-DeFazio issued an arrest warrant Friday for Ray A. Shetler Jr., 37, after he failed to appear for a court hearing. Prosecutors claim he violated the terms of his probation for theft and receiving stolen property convictions related to the homicide case.
In 2018, jurors found Shetler not guilty of murder for the Nov. 28, 2015, shooting death of Lloyd Reed, 54, of Hollsopple after he responded to Shetler’s home for a domestic disturbance call.
Reed, a part-time police officer with St. Clair Township, was the first office on the scene at Shetler’s Ligonier Street home in New Florence after Shetler’s live-in girlfriend called 911 for help. Reed instructed Shetler, who was holding a rifle, to drop the weapon, but Shetler refused to comply, according to witnesses.
Reed fired six times and Shetler returned three rounds from the rifle, one of which struck Reed under his left arm, just above Reed’s bulletproof vest.
During the trial, the defense maintained that Shetler did not know the armed man in his front yard was a police officer. After the shooting, Shetler fled, swimming across the Conemaugh River to get away and shedding some clothing and the rifle in a ditch in a nearby power plant’s property. Police arrested Shetler following a six-hour manhunt.
If convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors said they would’ve sought the death penalty against Shetler.
Although found not guilty of murder, Shetler was found guilty for two counts of theft for stealing a vehicle during his getaway. For that crime he was sentence to 11 1/2 to 23 months in jail and five years’ probation.
His probation officer, Skylar Piper told the judge Friday that Shetler refused to attend his probation revocation hearing. He also refused to tell her where he was living.
According to Piper, two neighbors have made claims that Shetler threatened them and his mother will no longer permit him to live in her New Florence home.
He last reported to the probation office in August, when he tested positive for having methamphetamine in his system, according to Piper.
Bilik-DeFazio presided over Shetler’s trial back in 2018 and imposed the jail and probation sentence for the theft conviction. She ordered Shetler be taken into custody once he is found.
