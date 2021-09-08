The appeal of a Latrobe man who was convicted earlier this year in the 2017 attempted rape of a Saint Vincent College student was denied by a Westmoreland County judge.
Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio affirmed the jury’s guilty verdict against Luke Hoover in a nine-page opinion, denying the defense’s claims that prosecutors had insufficient evidence to support a conviction.
Hoover, 24, formerly of Somerset County, was convicted after a two-day jury trial in April and sentenced to serve 5 to 10 years in prison consecutive to another jail term he is serving for sexual assault in Somerset County.
According to prosecutors, Hoover stalked the 18-year-old Kittanning woman as she walked along a trail at Winnie Palmer Nature Reserve, located adjacent to the college. The incident reportedly occurred just a few weeks into the woman’s freshman year at Saint Vincent. After the incident, the woman transferred to another school.
She testified at the trial that Hoover passed her on the trail, before turning and grabbing her from behind. She said he wrapped his forearm around her neck before she was able to fight him off and flee. Prosecutors said Hoover was identified by another student, who worked part time at a halfway house near Latrobe, from a picture taken by a security camera.
The victim also testified that the man in the picture was the same person who attacked her.
Prosecutors said Hoover’s attack on her was similar to three other prior incidents involving other women for which he was prosecuted. In his appeal, Hoover argued that such evidence of those prior attacks should not have been allowed to be presented to the jury. However, Bilik-DeFazio disagreed.
She wrote in her opinion, “these similarities establish a logical connection between the prior acts and the incident in this case. The act of placing his hands around a victim’s neck is a signature and admissible.”
