A Westmoreland County judge has dismissed three pending criminal cases against a man authorities previously investigated while trying to solve a case involving the disappearance of a Unity Township woman in 2018.
Judge Timothy Krieger ruled Thursday that prosecutors took too much time bringing Thomas G. Stanko, 50, to trial on cases unrelated to the disappearance investigation. One case was from 2017 and two from 2018.
District Attorney John Peck is considering an appeal of the ruling.
The dismissal was requested by Stanko’s defense attorney, Dante Bertani, in May. He argued then that Stanko’s right to a speedy trial had been violated. The state law requires cases go before a judge or jury within six months of a defendant’s arrest if in jail and a year for defendant’s not in custody.
Stanko has been incarcerated for more than three years as we awaits disposition of cases filed against him in both federal and state court.
Prosecutors have until the end of July to set a date for Stanko’s trial on a federal indictment in connection with 17 guns police claim were found at a Unity Township property he owns and a storage unit in the course of the Cassandra Gross disappearance investigation. A second indictment related to another firearm police said they found at a cabin in Potter County has already been dropped by a federal judge because the search was deemed illegal.
In the three dismissed cases, local police claim Stanko had possession of a stolen all-terrain vehicle and violated the terms of a driving under the influence sentence in 2018, and assaulted someone during a bar fight in 2017.
According to Krieger’s ruling, dozens of court dates for each of the cases were postponed for various reasons. He found that Stanko should have been tried by Dec. 5, 2019, in the assault case, Feb. 25, 2020, in the receiving stolen property case and Dec. 10 in the DUI case.
The defense claimed state charges were fabricated in hopes of eliciting a confession from Stanko to the disappearance of Gross, who was last seen April 7, 2018. The two dated in the past.
Although police believe Gross was murdered, her remains have never been found. In 2019, a judge declared her legally dead. She would’ve turned 55 in May. Stanko maintains his innocence and has said he had no involvement in her disappearance. No charges have been filed, but Peck continues to review the case.
