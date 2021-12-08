A Hempfield Township man’s third appeal of a first-degree murder conviction for the 2012 slaying of his wife has been rejected by a judge.
Westmoreland County Common Pleas Court Judge Scott Mears ruled there simply was no evidence to support the claims made by David Stahl that his former appeals lawyer didn’t properly challenge allegations that his trial in 2014 was biased due to the seated jury being made up of all women and that the judge refused to move his case to another jurisdiction.
Stahl, who is now 51, is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the first-degree murder of his wife, Rebecca, a former Derry Area School District teacher. Prosecutors claim Stahl strangled his 37-year-old wife, burned her belongings, lied repeatedly to family members about her whereabouts and after several days, left her body in a brush-covered field near Arnold Palmer Regional Airport.
Stahl’s initial appeal was also rejected, along with a second appeal in 2018 that claimed his attorneys authored an insufficient defense. In 2020, he filed a third appeal on his own without a lawyer that stipulated the all-female jury was biased against him and that his trial lawyers didn’t seek to move the case out of Westmoreland County due to the amount of publicity the case received before the trial.
Attorney Ken Noga was appointed to review Stahl’s claims last year, according to court documents filed earlier this year, but wrote that there was no basis for Stahl’s appeal.
Mears agreed and dismissed the appeal, saying that Stahl’s first appeals lawyer took the appropriate steps to challenge the conviction and that simply not being successful wasn’t a sufficient cause for another appeal, Mears wrote.
