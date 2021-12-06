A Westmoreland County judge accused the district attorney’s office of mishandling three criminal cases against a Unity Township man who has also been linked to the disappearance of a former girlfriend who has been missing since April 2018.
In a fiery 26-page opinion, which was made public Wednesday, Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Tim Krieger claimed county prosecutors acted improperly and deliberately put off cases against Thomas Stanko, 51, to use them as leverage to extract information from him about the disappearance and suspected murder of Cassandra Gross, his one-time girlfriend.
“If the court’s impressions are accurate, it goes without saying that these actions were an abuse of prosecutorial discretion and misuse of power of the office of the district attorney,” Krieger wrote in the opinion.
The opinion was in response to an appeal filed by the district attorney’s office challenging a court ruling in July, when Krieger found that prosecutors violated Stanko’s right to a speedy trial by failing to secure his appearance in court to answer charges in three pending cases. Stanko has been in federal custody since February 2019 as he awaits trial on gun charges.
In a statement, District Attorney John Peck said, in response to the judge’s opinion, that he disagrees with the court’s decision and his office intends to appeal the decisions as in the past when his office disagrees with the court’s decision.
The state’s speedy trial law requires cases go before a judge or jury within six months after arrest for those in jail and a year for defendants not in custody.
Federal charges were filed in early 2019. A year earlier, Stanko was charged in state court, accused of possessing a stolen all-terrain sports vehicle, violating terms of a drunken-driving sentence in 2018 and assaulting a man during a Youngstown bar fight in 2017.
The federal case involved 17 firearms state police said they found on Stanko’s property and at a storage unit he rented in August 2018. He has a previous felony conviction, which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.
In November, Stanko pleaded guilty to two federal weapons offenses and continues to be held in federal custody. He is scheduled to be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak on March 23.
Although identified as a person of interest in the case, Stanko has never been charged in connection with Gross’ disappearance and has denied he has information about her whereabouts.
Court hearings in the state criminal cases were routinely postponed over the next several years after federal authorities took custody of Stanko in early 2019. County prosecutors claimed they were unable to reclaim jurisdiction from federal authorities and were repeated efforts to have him transferred back to Westmoreland County were rebuffed.
However, the judge wrote that their efforts were minimal at best.
“The commonwealth rather clearly allowed the defendant to remain in the custody of another jurisdiction while it stood idly by,” Krieger wrote.
Meanwhile, he said, prosecutors continue to treat Stanko as a suspect in Gross’ disappearance. During one court appearance last year, one prosecutor noted that homicide charges could be filed against him.
Law enforcement authorities believe Gross, who would have turned 55 last May, was killed and the investigation is continuing.
