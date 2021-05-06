Joslin 'Josi' Bennett running for Ligonier Valley School Board seat

Joslin “Josi” Bennett has announced her candidacy for a seat on the Ligonier Valley School Board in the May 18 primary election.
A Ligonier Township native, Bennett’s hope is to be the “voice of the people of our community.”
“My professional background started in banking,” she said. “I worked at First Commonwealth Bank in Ligonier.”
She then went into business for herself and owns four retail boutiques, three in Westmoreland Mall and one near the Ligonier Diamond.
“As a single mother I decided to go back to school to get my medical degree to make a better life for me and my daughter,” she said.
She worked in the operating room at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, then for a private doctor in Greensburg. Bennett then became a legal assistant for Richard Flickinger in Ligonier, before she decided she wanted to be a stay-at-home mother and foster parent.
“I now have five children that range in age from 6-15,” she said.
Bennett’s passions are fundraising and volunteering. She’s the volunteer treasurer for Helping Hearts and Healing Tails animal rescue. She also volunteers with STAT Ligonier Therapeutic Center.
On the Ligonier Valley School Board, her goal is to address “the issues the parents in our community are most passionate about,” including:
- Ease of getting help for children with special needs;
- Improve/replace Weller Field;
- Longer lunch/recess;
- Report cards with actual letter grades;
- Allow more parent involvement in the classroom;
- More volunteer opportunities in the community for students;
- Determine why so many parents are choosing PA Cyber School and bring these students back to our district;
- Lower taxes;
- Less screen time for students;
- Offer ASL along with foreign languages.
However, Bennett said her biggest concern is the “disconnect there seems to be between the school board and parents.”
“I’d like to bridge that gap,” she said. “As a stay-at-home parent, I’d be happy to meet up in person and discuss your concerns. We could meet at Ruthies and the coffee’s on me.
“I am determined, dedicated and willing to do all I can to make positive changes for our students, parents and community in the Ligonier Valley,” she added. “On Election Day, please vote for me, Josi Bennett. Thank you very much.”
