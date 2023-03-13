Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield Township is the place to catch the best in college basketball action during college hoops madness with the FanDuel Sportsbook, award-winning restaurants, basketball specials, giveaways, and of course – live gaming on 750 slots and 40 table games.
The action will be hot at the FanDuel Sportsbook as the games come fast and furious for the Pitt Panthers when they face off against the best teams in the country.
The NCAA Tournament tips off March 16, and ends with the championship game April 3. Live! will have all the basketball games on a state-of-the-art, 40-foot high-definition LED TV, with great drink and food specials at Sports & Social Steel City, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge.
Enjoy tailgate specials, which includes 24 boneless wings, nachos and a Coors beer tower for $65. End the night by leaving with take-home cups and Sports & Social swag while supplies last. All reservations must go through OpenTable, and a credit card will be required to hold reservations, as table minimums will be enforced for kick-off weekend.
“We can’t wait for the madness to start,” said Bryan Prettyman, vice president of slots and marketing, Live! Casino Pittsburgh. “With the Pitt Panthers having such an amazing season, it’ll be awesome to root for the home team this year. Sports & Social Steel City is the perfect place for our guests to watch the big games and celebrate with great deals and swag. You can even rent out our fan cave to have the ultimate college hoops tournament party with all of your friends.”
Without a truly dominant team in the field, Live! Casino Pittsburgh FanDuel Sportsbook Manager Anthony Zrelak believes this year’s tournament will be wide open for teams like Pitt to contend for the championship.
“Live! Casino has been packed for Pitt games; they’ve really become big events for us and are pretty electric,” Zrelak said. “There’s no clear frontrunner in the tournament, so expect a great deal of madness. I don’t believe in any of the potential No. 1 seeds. If they get a decent draw, I could see Pitt definitely making some noise.”
