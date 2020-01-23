A Johnstown man was sentenced Tuesday to serve two to four years in prison and two more years on probation after pleading guilty to robbing a Latrobe gas station last March.
Cory James Lonsinger, 38, was accused of wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gloves, his face covered with a black bandana, as he threatened a cashier at the BP gas station on Lloyd Avenue on March 8 and stole $179.
Police received anonymous tips leading them to Lonsinger, who admitted under questioning that he had robbed the store. He told police he needed money because his girlfriend was pregnant with their second child and he had recently been evicted from his home, according to court records.
Westmoreland County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger sentenced Lonsinger on a single felony count of robbery Tuesday. Prosecutors dismissed other charges against Lonsinger, including two other felony robbery counts and misdemeanor counts of making terroristic threats, theft and receiving stolen property.
