State police have charged a 22-year-old Johnstown man with exchanging explicit photographs with a Derry Township girl in 2018 and 2019.
Colt Taylor Bopp was arraigned Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik on charges of corruption of a minor, criminal use of a communication facility, knowingly possessing sexual photographs of a minor and unlawful contact with a minor.
According to court documents, the girl told Tpr. Shane McClelland in a December 2019 interview that she had exchanged sexually explicit photos with Bopp via social media between November 2018 and January 2019. The girl was 15 at the time, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
State police Trooper Shane McClelland said the girl reported in an interview that she knew Bopp and exchanged sexually explicit photographs with him between November 2018 and January 2019 via social media.
McClelland wrote in the affidavit that records from the girl’s Facebook messenger account confirmed the exchange of explicit photographs.
During an October 2020 interview with police, Bopp admitted to exchanging Facebook messages with the girl that included sexually explicit photos, telling police the explicit photographs he sent to the girl had been taken from the internet.
Bopp was released on his own recognizance to await a preliminary hearing scheduled for May 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.