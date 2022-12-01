United Express flights to both the Washington Dulles International Airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport will continue uninterrupted. Beginning December 2022, the Johnstown to Chicago route, which previously had a stop at Clarksburg, West Virginia, will now return to nonstop service without stopping at Clarksburg.

As a result of a pilot shortage having an acute impact on the regional airline industry, in April 2022, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. operator of United Express service at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport added a stop at Clarksburg, West Virginia, between the Johnstown airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.

