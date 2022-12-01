United Express flights to both the Washington Dulles International Airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport will continue uninterrupted. Beginning December 2022, the Johnstown to Chicago route, which previously had a stop at Clarksburg, West Virginia, will now return to nonstop service without stopping at Clarksburg.
As a result of a pilot shortage having an acute impact on the regional airline industry, in April 2022, SkyWest Airlines, Inc. operator of United Express service at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport added a stop at Clarksburg, West Virginia, between the Johnstown airport and the Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
Beginning Dec. 1, the Johnstown to Chicago route will no longer stop en route to Chicago, since Clarksburg has awarded a different Essential Air Service airline to serve their airport. Thus, beginning Dec. 1, the Johnstown to Chicago route will once again be nonstop roundtrip jet service.
United Airlines offers 433 daily flights from Chicago O’Hare to 169 destinations in December. At Washington Dulles, they offer 185 daily flights to 95 destinations.
Johnstown has a partnership with SkyWest and United Airlines. They have demonstrated their ability to grow traffic at the Johnstown airport across the globe.
“We are excited that SkyWest Airlines is eliminating the stop in Clarksburg and is returning to providing nonstop roundtrip jet service to both Washington Dulles and Chicago O’Hare,” Cory Cree, airport manager, said. “We appreciate the support shown to the airport by the traveling public, specifically our local passengers, SkyWest Airlines, and our public officials, including state Sen. Langerholc, state Reps Burns and Rigby, and Cambria County Commissioners Chernisky, Smith and Hunt.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.