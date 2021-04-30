John Mylant seeking re-election as Unity Twp. supervisor

John Mylant is seeking re-election as Unity Township supervisor in the May 18 primary election.
Mylant has been a lifelong resident of Unity Township. He and his wife Betsy have two children. Their daughter is a senior at Greater Latrobe, and their son is a junior at Penn State University.
A Unity Township supervisor for 12 years, Mylant currently serves as chairman.
Mylant said he and the supervisors have implemented auditing procedures that are still in place today. The township’s professional CPA firm audits Unity Township’s finances on a quarterly basis making sure that the revenues and expenditures are performing according to the budget. This allows the township to make adjustments so there are no shortfalls at the end of the year. Mylant feels this is the reason supervisors have not raised taxes and have been able to work within the budget.
“As a Unity Township supervisor, I have listened to you and responded to the needs of our community,” he said.
“I have worked hard to implement sound public policy and meet your expectations of what good local government should be.”
His vision for 2021 and beyond is to “create better communication with our Unity residents and maintain a strong tax base without raising taxes to continue working within our budget.”
“Raising taxes is not an option for me,” he said. “Working with fellow supervisors and staff to receive more grants for projects such as parks and infrastructure.”
He advocates for creating recreation opportunities for residents and continuing support for the township’s local fire departments.
Mylant said keeping the volunteer fire departments financially secure and helping with retention of firemen and women must be “a top priority.”
“I would like to continue to make Unity an attractive place for young families,” he said. “It has truly been an honor to serve Unity Township residents.”
