Joe Grushecky to perform at Democratic National Convention

Pittsburgh rock ‘n’ roll icon Joe Grushecky will be a featured performer at the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 20.
Grushecky will perform two of his songs: “That’s What Makes Us Great,” an indictment of the Trump Administration’s failures, with his band, the (Iron City) Houserockers, and “Never Be Enough Time,” solo acoustic, during a 14-state meeting Thursday afternoon.
Grushecky, who grew up in Irwin and who has been living in Pittsburgh since the 1970s, has played with his band in the Latrobe area numerous times over the years, including at the 2019 Great American Banana Split Celebration in Latrobe.
Beau Biden, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s late son, attended Joe Grushecky’s show at the Electric Factory in Philadelphia in 1995, part of the American Babylon tour. Beau Biden died of a brain tumor in 2015. Beau was a Joe Grushecky fan and “Never Be Enough Time” is being played in tribute to him.
