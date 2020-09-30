Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, will make a stop in Latrobe today as part of a train tour across eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
The two are scheduled for a stop at the train station on McKinley Avenue in Latrobe at 5:20 p.m. as part of the “Build Back Better Express” train tour. Stops will also occur beforehand in nearby Greensburg at 3:45 p.m. and New Alexandria at 4:30 p.m.
Their stop in Latrobe is a “pooled event” which will take place indoors, according to Meghan Hays, deputy communications director for Biden’s campaign.
The Bidens will begin their tour in Cleveland, Ohio, and will continue into Alliance, Ohio, before making a final stop in Johnstown around 7:30 p.m. for a drive-in event, per various news reports.
According to a press release, during the tour Scranton native Biden will “highlight how he will build our economy back better for working families, not the super wealthy and corporations.”
In Westmoreland County, where Biden will make three stops Wednesday, President Donald Trump in 2016 won the presidential election by a landslide with 116,522 votes to 59,669 for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton, a nearly 2-to-1 margin.
