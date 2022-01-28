JOC honors senior automotive student as Student of Month

The Joint Operating Committee of Eastern Westmoreland Career & Technology Center (EWCTC) named senior Camden Fellers as its January Student of the Month on Wednesday.
Fellers, who is enrolled in the automotive technology program, is the type of student every instructor would love to have, according to his teacher Michael Wortman.
“Camden has always been an excellent student no matter what has been thrown at him. Through online learning, quarantines, and in-person instruction, he has always made it work. His technical skills are outstanding, and he knows what he wants in a career,” Wortman said.
“He is a great class leader and always up for a challenge.”
A member of the National Technical Honor Society, Fellers will represent EWCTC at the District SkillsUSA competition in February.
Recently, Fellers began a cooperative education position at Laurel Valley Motors and is hoping to learn more about diesel engines, as EWCTC doesn’t have a diesel program.
Although he’s only worked at the dealership for three days, Fellers said he likes it and is excited to learn new things. Eventually, he would like to become a diesel technician.
Fellers’ hobbies include playing guitar and riding dirt bikes.
Speaking of automotive, the JOC learned that the EWCTC was one of 39 technical schools to be awarded the Pennsylvania Department of Education’s Competitive Equipment grant in the amount of $50,000, which the school plans on using to purchase a new Ford Mustang Mach-E for the automotive technology and mechatronics engineering programs.
In addition, administrative director Todd Weimer reported the school has also been awarded the Safe Schools Targeted Equipment grant for $24,589, which will be used for various security-related items.
In other news, Weimer reported:
- Final bid documents for the school’s building project have been completed and the project’s been advertised for bids, which will be opened in February;
- Five members of the culinary team traveled to IUP at Punxsutawney to participate in Culinary Boot Camp in preparation for state competitions;
- Over 650 ninth-graders toured EWCTC Jan. 20-21 with all of the school’s 14 programs planning hands-on activities for the students;
- EWCTC will hold an open house from 5 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24, for current 8th-11th-graders interested and eligible for enrollment;
- Donations to the school included a 2004 Jeep Liberty (estimated value of $800) by Keith Tuk to the automotive technology and collision repair programs and a fryer machine (estimated value of $45,000) from Perseo-Erie to the machine tool program.
As far as regular business, the board unanimously approved general fund bills of $682,281.31 for December and $96,509.96 for January.
In addition, some customary procedural resolutions were also passed, including the occupational and local advisory committees, authorization for Weimer to study realignment of staff, and curtailment of programs, pursuant to Public School Code.
The JOC also approved a 36-month agreement with Comcast Business for internet service at the school, in accordance with E-rate guidelines for a term that ends June 30, 2025.
In addition, the JOC approved the following items of note:
- Spending $15,000 in capital reserve funds for boiler repairs;
- Basis cost-natural gas agreement with KeyTex Energy for an additional two years;
- Motions to approve Dane Zimmer to attend the Pennsylvania Association of Career and Technical Education Special Populations Conference March 2-4, in Harrisburg ($900 funded by EWCTC), and Nicole Zavatsky to attend PASBO Annual Conference March 8-11, in Hershey ($1,000 funded by EWCTC).
In addition, Weimer also took time to thank the members of the JOC for their service in recognition of January being School Director Recognition Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.