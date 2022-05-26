The Joint Operating Committee at the Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center approved a compensation plan for two administrators at its Wednesday meeting.
Todd Weimer, administrative director, received a 3.5% raise for the 2022-23 school year, making his compensation plan set at $124,892. The plan is in effect for July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2025.
The other administrator’s compensation package approved was for Dane Zimmer, the school’s special populations coordinator, a newly created position, according to Weimer. The plan includes an annual salary of $66,500 and is effective from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2026.
In other business, the JOC approved the following:
- Motion to allow administration to submit applications and accept funding for local, state and federal grants for the 2022-23 school year;
- Agreement between EWCTC and Westmoreland Case Management and Supports Inc. as part of the ongoing Student Assistance Program;
- Supplemental hours for personnel, including Heather Kaecher, guidance counselor, 120 hours, $30 per hour; Lisa Newhouse, co-op coordinator, 120 hours, $30 per hour; Dane Zimmer/Stephanie Decker, special populations, 120 hours, $30 per hour; Susan McCreery, health occupations, 20 hours, $30 per hour, and Kaitlyn Youngstead, cosmetology, 20 hours, $30 per hour;
- Total of 275 supplemental hours for Ian Dunlap and Layne Burd at hourly rate of $40;
- Employment of Dylan Zurenski as summer technology/maintenance intern at hourly rate of $13;
- Attendance of Weimer to PACTA Summer Leadership Conference from July 26-28 at State College at a cost of $700 and Shane Tomb and Dane Zimmer, special populations coordinator, to the SkillsUSA National Conference and Competition from June 20-24 in Atlanta, Georgia, at a cost of $3,000, funded by SkillsUSA and EWCTC.
A disgruntled parent of a graduating senior attended the meeting to complain about an issue with his son’s grades and attendance records. The man, who did not identify himself, had to be reprimanded for distributing literature and attempting to video the meeting, which is prohibited by the JOC.
During his report, Weimer congratulated Tomb and wished him luck as he competes in the SkillsUSA Annual National Leadership and Skills Conference in June. A senior from Greater Latrobe, Tomb was a computer engineering technology student at EWCTC, who advanced to nationals after earning first place in the state competition, held in Hershey.
In addition, Weimer said the EWCTC’s car show was a big success. He said 126 cars competed in 10 different categories, including road trucks, exotic cars, muscle cars, imports and more. EWCTC automotive students participated by parking cars, helping with registration, the basket raffle and 50/50 raffle, and working the concession stand. The students raised just shy of $2,800 at the event.
Weimer also announced results for the annual follow-up and NOCTI (National Occupational Competency Testing Institute) end-of-program assessment.
The follow-up study for the Class of 2021 had a high response with 82% of completers from last year’s graduating class answering the survey. The overall positive placement rate was 98% with 79% employed, 28% attending post secondary education and 4% entering the military.
EWCTC students earned an overall competency score of 81% on this year’s NOCTI assessment. On this two-part assessment, 42% scored “advanced.” Weimer also congratulated the Automotive Technology, Cosmetology, Graphic Communications, Masonry, Plumbing/HVAC and Welding Technology students for achieving 100% competency.
In addition, Weimer also announced that approximately 110 students participated in the Senior Recognition Ceremony May 23, held in the auditorium of Greater Latrobe Senior High School.
He also thanked Robert Schneider, who donated $50 to the EWCTC car show.
