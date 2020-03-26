The Eastern Westmoreland Career and Technology Center’s (EWCTC) Joint Operating Committee (JOC) unanimously granted approval to a significant building renovation project for presentation to Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — the three sending school districts — during Wednesday’s regular meeting.
EWCTC Administrative Director Todd Weimer, in December, outlined a two-priority plan for building and mechanical renovations on the aging school building, ranging from $4.3 million to $5.8 million. He estimated priority one items at $1.8 million to $2.7 million and all priority two items at $2.4 million to $3 million.
Several JOC members have pushed for the renovation project because the building “is at the end of its useful life cycle,” and officials seek to prepare students for cutting-edge, high demand, high wage occupations. The 100,000-square-foot building was constructed in 1976, a new roof was installed in 2004 and in December 2015, the school underwent a $685,000 HVAC renovation project.
Weimer previously said there is an option to complete high priority items immediately and potentially wait another year if the JOC and Joint Area Board (JAB) don’t want to take on the entire $4.3 million to $5.8 million price tag.
Weimer said the resolution passed on Wednesday included a not-to-exceed $6 million maximum.
“Ultimately, what it comes down to is putting things in place to allow the building project to move forward,” Weimer said. “The districts will be voting on that during their meetings in April.”
Members of Greater Latrobe, Derry Area and Ligonier Valley — known collectively as the Joint Area Board (JAB) — heard results from a comprehensive feasibility study conducted by Pittsburgh-based HHSDR Architects/Engineers in December.
In January, members of the JOC approved Weimer and Nicole Zavatsky, the school’s business manager, to develop a plan for funding the EWCTC renovation project. Zavatsky explained that the school can’t assume debt because it’s a career and technology center. So it had to create the Eastern Westmoreland Area Vocational Technical School Authority.
“The three sending districts will appoint three members to the school authority that are not current board members,” Zavatsky said. “They’ll most likely reach out to the community, ask a past board member, a retired administrator, or something like that.”
The three new school authority members will serve staggered three year terms.
“They will serve as our authority because as a (career and technology center) we are unable to assume any debt,” Zavatsky said. “And they will be incorporated when we vote on the renovations.”
The JAB, consisting of all school board members from the three sending districts, is expected to vote on the school’s annual budget (see related story) and the renovation project in separate motions next month.
“This is the mechanics to get the (renovation) project started,” Weimer said. “In April (the sending districts) will have two budgets. Our budget we proposed without the bond, and the budget with the bond. They will both go to vote in April.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.