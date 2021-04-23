Jill Krinock-Beatrice announced her candidacy for Derry Township tax collector in the May 18 primary.
Krinock-Beatrice, a 1987 Derry Area High School graduate, is the daughter of Jack and Carol Krinock, of Millwood. She is married to Jeffrey Beatrice, son of Premo and Ann “Lois” Beatrice, of New Derry.
“Many of you may remember Premo served on the Derry School Board 25 years, his passion for music and his band Premo & The Times Before,” Krinock-Beatrice said.
“My late mother Carol Krinock started her tax collecting career way back working for Emil Kraynak,” Krinock-Beatrice said in her campaign announcement.
“She then worked for Dave Matrunik and upon his resignation, ran and served as tax collector for 20-plus years. I worked for my mom in the office several years after graduating high school.
“After my mom, Carol, retired as tax collector, my cousin Karen Krinock served as tax collector 12 years and retired in 2017.
“This position has been in my family for several years I’m very familiar with what it takes to go above and beyond for the people, not only from my own experiences, but also seeing the work put forward by my mom Carol and cousin Karen Krinock over the years.”
Krinock-Beatrice said if elected, she plans to have the tax office open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday all year, with the exception of holidays, which will be posted weeks in advance.
During the discount period for tax payments, she said she plans to have the office open for additional hours and possibly on Saturdays. Krinock-Beatrice also said she will be available to collect tax payments during the penalty period at the end of the year, including on Dec. 31.
“I believe there are workable solutions available that will enhance your ability to access the office and make your end-of-year payments,” Krinock-Beatrice said. “Its so important I’m available for you to do so and I will make this happen during that crucial timeframe.”
Krinock-Beatrice said she will also look into the possibility of accepting additional forms of payment for taxes.
“My love for working with the public started with my mom’s example and has served me well through the years,” Krinock-Beatrice said. “My most recent position was with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, but unfortunately we were all laid off in June 2018 due to ‘technology.’ I’m a firm believer that no technology can ever replace a happy smiling face and being able to speak directly to someone who is trained and knowledgeable of the task at hand.
“I want to bring fresh ideas and positive solutions to the Derry Township Tax Office. I promise to everyone in the township that I possess the professionalism, compassion and respect our community deserves. I will meet you with a smile. I know your visits to me won’t be your favorite time but perhaps I can change that and make your experience a little more positive. If given the opportunity I will work for the people who elected me into office and hopefully meet and be of help to every person in our township and community.”
