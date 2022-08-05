The impact Jerry Page had on the Ligonier Valley community, and beyond, is phenomenal. While this community icon passed last year, his legacy is stronger than ever, and folks continue to tell stories about how he impacted their lives.
Well-known as the successful head football and baseball coach, Page also was involved in coaching basketball. However, as LV Youth Association President John Fogle noted, he was also a neighbor and a friend to so many throughout the community, county and the state.
The LV Youth Football and Cheer Association has planned to formally dedicate the former Laurel Valley football field to Page, officially dedicating the field as “Jerry Page Field” Saturday, Aug. 20, with a 3 p.m. ceremony. The day will be a community football day, with flag football at 11 a.m., third- and fourth-grade football at 1 p.m., the Jerry Page Field ceremony at 3 p.m., and fifth- and sixth-grade football at 3:30 p.m.
The dedication ceremony will certainly bring a crowd, along with the other football events of the day. Ligonier Valley’s marching band will be in attendance, along with the Page family, LVHS football representatives and coach Roger Beitel, and many more.
“We expect this to be a well-attended event open to the entire LVSD community,” Fogle said. “Our hope is to have a large contingency of former players and students who worked with coach Page in the past. There will be some of the current Ram coaches and players, and we are lucky to be hosting the United Lions, a longtime LV rival. There will be many people coming from the United district, and obviously, the families and friends of the youth football league are excited to be there.”
The LV Youth organization has installed a new scoreboard at the field that they are excited to show off, with the prominent Jerry Page Field label.
“The scoreboard is not only a beautiful new addition to the facility, but it was sorely needed,” Fogel said.
“Coach Page was an institution in our community for many generations of students and athletes,” Fogel said. “At Laurel Valley, he was a teacher, the head coach of football and baseball, and actively involved with the basketball team. While most people knew him for those titles, he was a neighbor and a friend to so many people. You could write a book about the stories from people who knew him. He demanded excellence from everyone he was teaching, but he also had a huge heart and truly cared about everyone he worked with.”
Fogle said Page cultivated a football program that was unrivaled for a small school. “His wins put him in the record books, but when you speak to former Rams, it was the culture that he cultivated and demanded that is remembered,” Fogle explained. “He was a father figure to a lot of students who came through the district. The success translated to the classroom, the field and in life. I think that a testament to him as a coach, and more importantly as a man, was the recognition he received when he passed away in December 2021. He was praised by every local media outlet and lauded by so many other coaches and sportswriters many years after he left the field. Not many area coaches get that kind of treatment.”
The organization has worked with the Page family to put together the Aug. 20 event. The naming of the field after Page became important to many soon after he passed.
“We have been so honored to work with the Page family,” Fogle said. “We are glad they will be in attendance to celebrate his life. While it is sad he is no longer with us, we thought a celebration of his life at a football field with his family, friends, former players and the current football community was a no-brainer.”
Fogle added thanks to the community and supporters of the program. “We can not thank the Ligonier Valley Endowment enough for the full funding of the scoreboard that is adorned with the Jerry Page Field name,” he said. “The Ligonier Valley Endowment provided the funding for desperately needed equipment for our facility that will be used by generations of kids in our district. We can’t put into words how wonderful this organization is and what they do for our community.”
“We also had the Ligonier Valley School District and board’s overwhelming support in naming the field after coach Page and installing the new scoreboard,” Fogle continued. “They unanimously approved both and were very happy with this project. This was just a complete community process that benefits the children in the school district and honors a legendary coach forever. How great is that?”
Jeff Page, the current voice of the Ligonier Valley Rams, said his father’s greatest legacy is the life lessons he taught his players through the sport of football and that his father would be humbled by this tribute. “To be honest, he’d get emotional about it,” Jeff said. “Mom is thrilled that he is being honored and remembered with this incredible gesture.”
In attendance representing the Page family will be coach Page’s wife Bonnie, as well as children Scott, Jeff, Todd, Greg, and Elaine; grandchildren Ashleigh, grandson-in-law Josh, Annie, Kenidi, Ava, Gabi, and Dante; great-grandchildren Hazel, McCoy, Willow, and Stetson.
Coach Beitel and the Ligonier Valley Rams will begin the day Aug. 20 hosting a 10 a.m. scrimmage with Berlin Brothersvalley at Weller Field before they attend the happenings at Jerry Page Field. Beitel and members of the Rams are honored to be part of the ceremony for Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.