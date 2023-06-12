JEANNETTE – The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau and Jeannette Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred Friday evening, June 9, in the 800 block of Lowry Avenue in Jeannette.
County detectives, Jeannette Police, Pennsylvania State Police and local surrounding municipal police departments responded and processed the scene until the early morning hours of Saturday, June 10.
In cooperation with the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office, District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli confirmed Brianna Lartz, 25, died as a result of this shooting.
Four other individuals were injured in the shooting and transported to area hospitals. Those victims are expected to survive.
A person of interest has been identified as a result of this shooting, Deshawn Russell, 25. He is described as 5’10” and weighing 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants.
Investigators believe a second person of interest was also involved and has yet to be positively identified. He was last seen wearing a dark blue/black T-shirt and blue jeans.
Both men are known to frequent the Wilkinsburg, Braddock and Uniontown areas.
“This remains a very active and ongoing investigation,” said Ziccarelli in a statement released by her office. “We believe both of these men are armed and dangerous. The safety of the public is our paramount concern and we want everyone to remain vigilant as we continue to search for both of these persons of interest.”
Detectives and Jeannette Police are asking that anyone with information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Russell or the other man believed to be involved, call Jeannette Police at 724-527-4013 or 724-836-1551 and ask for Westmoreland County Detectives.
