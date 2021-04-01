A 33-year-old Jeannette woman died after being struck by a train while walking on Norfolk Southern railroad tracks in Jeannette late Tuesday night, according to information released by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Jacqueline A. Wandler was walking on the north side of the Norfolk Southern Railway No. 2 Main Track near milepost 326.80 in Jeannette around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday when she was spotted by the train’s conductor and engineer, who initiated the train’s brakes and sounded its horn, according to the coroner’s report.
Wandler was then struck by the train, suffering fatal blunt force injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone at 12:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Her manner of death is pending further investigation, according to the coroner’s report. Toxicology results will not be available for several weeks. Jeannette and Norfolk Southern Railway police also investigated.
A funeral home had not been selected as of the release of the coroner’s report.
