A Jeannette man was killed Sunday evening when the motorcycle he was driving struck an SUV on Route 130 in Penn Township.
Tre L. Cunningham, 20, was driving a 2004 Honda CBR 1000 motorcycle east on Route 130 and crossed over the double yellow lines in an attempt to pass a 2019 BMW X3 driven by Vanessa A. Sebetich, 41, of Irwin, according to state police at Greensburg. As the SUV attempted to turn left from Route 130 onto Long Road, the motorcycle struck its front driver’s side bumper, police said. No one in the SUV was injured, according to police.
Cunningham, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene by deputy coroner Steven M. Grabiak at 10:10 p.m. The crash occurred around 8:27 p.m., according to a report issued by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office.
Cunningham died of blunt force trauma to the head and torso, according to the coroner’s report. An autopsy was performed by Dr. Cyril H. Wecht and Pathology Associates on Monday.
Cunningham was a 2018 Jeannette High School graduate and a standout member of the school’s football, basketball and baseball teams. Mason-Gelder Funeral Home of Jeannette will be in charge of arrangements.
