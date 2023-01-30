A Jeannette man died last week after suffering fatal injuries in a vehicle crash in Homer City.

According to a public information report filed by the office of Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., 30-year-old Alex Andrew Booher of Ridge Avenue, Jeannette, died after a two-vehicle crash reported Jan. 26 at 11:26 p.m. in the vicinity of 1715 U.S. Route 119 in Homer City.

