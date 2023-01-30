A Jeannette man died last week after suffering fatal injuries in a vehicle crash in Homer City.
According to a public information report filed by the office of Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr., 30-year-old Alex Andrew Booher of Ridge Avenue, Jeannette, died after a two-vehicle crash reported Jan. 26 at 11:26 p.m. in the vicinity of 1715 U.S. Route 119 in Homer City.
According to the report, Booher was traveling southbound on Route 119 in a sedan and was struck by another sedan that was traveling northbound in the southbound lane. The driver of the second vehicle was not identified. Booher was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and while en route to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
He was pronounced dead Jan. 27 at 12:07 a.m.
Members of the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash.
