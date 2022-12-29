A 26-year-old Jeannette man died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 981 in Derry Township.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley, Jacob S. Mayer died in the crash, which occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Route 981, roughly 750 feet north of Dorn Lane, just south of New Alexandria.

Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.

