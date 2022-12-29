A 26-year-old Jeannette man died Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 981 in Derry Township.
According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Kiski Valley, Jacob S. Mayer died in the crash, which occurred at 8:50 p.m. on Route 981, roughly 750 feet north of Dorn Lane, just south of New Alexandria.
Mayer was driving a 2011 Jeep Liberty north on Route 981 when his vehicle sideswiped a guide rail at a high rate of speed. The Jeep continued traveling north along the southbound shoulder of Route 981 before striking two utility poles, a residential fence and a fire hydrant.
Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle as it overturned. The crash occurred in the 2100 block of Route 981 in Derry Township.
Mayer was pronounced dead at the scene by the Westmoreland County Coroner’s office.
The crash scene was discovered by a deputy coroner who was traveling to the scene of a fatality in Unity Township.
Joseph Bell can be reached at lb.josephbell@gmail.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
