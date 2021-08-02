A Jeannette couple died as a result of a one-vehicle crash over the weekend.
According to the Westmoreland County Coroner Ken Bacha, Walter J. Gardner, 61, and Catherine M. Gardner, 58, both of Jeannette, died after their 2001 Ford F-150 ran off the road at 5:43 p.m. Saturday, down an embankment into the woods and landed upright in a small creek.
The accident occurred off of Agnew Road in Hempfield Township.
Deputy Coroner John A. Ackerman pronounced both deceased of blunt force trauma of the head and torso at about 6:35 p.m. at the scene of the accident.
It is believed neither occupant was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
State police at Greensburg investigated the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.