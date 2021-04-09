Jasen Lentz announces candidacy for Derry mayor

Jasen Lentz has announced his candidacy for mayor of Derry Borough.
A borough resident for a large portion of his life, Lentz is running as a Republican.
Lentz is employed as a systems administrator for a small business in Greensburg. He earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from St. Vincent College and a master’s degree in educational media and technology, also from SVC.
Lentz is the co-founder of Cat’s Twilight cat rescue in Stahlstown, which was founded in 2009. He said tentative plans are in place to construct a building and move the rescue to Derry in the future.
Lentz said his management experience would be helpful, if elected borough mayor.
“While it is not in law enforcement, I have managed groups of people, so I think that would be an asset in managing the police force. Strong leadership skills overall are needed to have a good working relationship with council.”
Additionally, Lentz said he “would also like to use my technology background to make suggestions to bring Derry up to date. I also have a passion for my little hometown, so I would like to work with council on ideas that may draw new businesses in and cause new growth.
“Above all, I want to keep honesty, integrity and transparency in the office of the mayor.”
May 18 is the municipal primary, while Nov. 2 is the municipal election.
