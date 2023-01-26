Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Jan. 18 at 2:32 p.m. on Donohoe Road at its intersection with McCullough Road in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Toyota RAV4 operated by 52-year-old Peggy A. Wills of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Dodge Dart operated by 24-year-old Justin R. Kauffman of Greensburg. Unit No. 1 was crossing Donohoe Road, at which time unit No. 2 was traveling east on Donohoe Road and was struck by unit No. 1. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest on McCullough Road. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Charges filed after traffic stopState police at Greensburg report filing charges stemming from a traffic stop last year. According to the report, 56-year-old James Graham of Ligonier was stopped by troopers on Nov. 8, 2022, at 9:38 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 near Village Drive in Unity Township. Graham was driving a 2005 Ford Explorer while his operating privileges were suspended due to prior DUI convictions. Through further investigation, troopers discovered Graham was in possession of fraudulent inspection certificates. Charges were filed with Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-08.
PSP releases fatal crash detailsState police at Greensburg report investigating a fatal crash which occurred Jan. 20 at 1:13 p.m. on state Route 56 approximately one half-mile east of Laurel Ridge State Park in St. Clair Township. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the make and model of the two vehicles involved, or the occupants of the vehicles. Unit No. 1 was traveling east on Route 56 while unit No. 2 was traveling west on Route 56. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to maintain his lane position and crossed over into the westbound lane. This caused unit No. 1 to strike unit No. 2 head-on in the westbound lane. After impact, unit No. 1 came to rest in the westbound lane facing east. Unit No. 2 rotated clockwise and came to rest in the westbound lane facing north. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene. PSP suspect the driver of unit No. 1 was impaired at the time of the crash. The investigation remains open.
ID theft reported in Hempfield TownshipState police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception Jan. 9 at 11:53 a.m. at a Tillbrook Road location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 39-year-old Hempfield Township male told police that several bank accounts had been opened in his name and a transfer from his account was also made. The victim related that Citizens Bank had since reimbursed him for the stolen funds. An incident number was provided to the victim.
