Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Jan. 18 at 2:32 p.m. on Donohoe Road at its intersection with McCullough Road in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Toyota RAV4 operated by 52-year-old Peggy A. Wills of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Dodge Dart operated by 24-year-old Justin R. Kauffman of Greensburg. Unit No. 1 was crossing Donohoe Road, at which time unit No. 2 was traveling east on Donohoe Road and was struck by unit No. 1. Both vehicles came to a controlled rest on McCullough Road. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

