PSP: Man jailed for simple assault
State police at Kiski Valley report responding Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. to a Cecil Street location in Bell Township for an alleged domestic dispute. As a result of the investigation, a known 31-year-old Avonmore man was taken into custody for simple assault and resisting arrest. He was lodged in Westmoreland County Prison pending arraignment. A victim is listed as a known 36-year-old female Avonmore resident. A public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley did not identify the involved parties.
