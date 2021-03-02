Janelle Hood announces run for district judge in Derry Township

Derry police officer Janelle Hood has announced her candidacy for an open district judge seat in Derry Township.
Hood, 49, a Republican, is seeking to fill the seat of retiring district judge Mark Bilik, who oversees court cases in Derry borough and township, and New Alexandria.
Hood said she will run in both the Democratic and Republican primaries on May 18.
“I would like to keep the position of magistrate moving forward as it has for years,” she said.
A Derry Area graduate, Hood began her law enforcement career by attending the police academy at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Hood was hired part-time as an officer at a local borough. She eventually became corporal and office in charge, investigating matters from burglary to homicide. She was a deputy coroner for several years in Indiana County.
In March 2020, she completed the NASA Federal Arrest Authority Basic Program, as well as becoming the emergency management specialist for two NASA facilities in Ohio.
She also attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania for emergency medical technician training, and maintains her certification up by attending continuing education each year.
She received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice with a concentration in homeland security and emergency management from Colorado Technical University, while taking care of her husband during his cancer treatments.
Hood in 2012 attended Community College of Allegheny County (CCAC) for both paramedic and emergency medical instructor. She continued her education in emergency management at Georgetown University, while working as a contractor for NASA.
She currently teaches at CCAC and Penn State Fayette.
Hood volunteers for the Boy Scouts and teaches first aid and CPR at her church. She was one of the founders of the Diamond Days celebration in Blairsville. She helped build the Diamond and brought in the moving Vietnam Veteran Wall for her father and the community.
Hood, twice a widow, has four children. They live in Derry Township.
Amy Altman McChesney, a Republican, and Kelly Tua Hammers, a Democrat, will also seek both the Democratic and Republican nominations in the May primary.
