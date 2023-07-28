Carol Polo was nervous as she stepped up to the podium Thursday morning during a press conference at the Pennsylvania State Police Greensburg barracks.
Polo, the mother of Samantha Lang, and her family waited 16 years and three months for a break in the case and an arrest to be made.
That day came Wednesday afternoon when troopers arrested 53-year-old Charles Earl Ream of Derry Township at his place of employment.
Ream was charged with criminal homicide, burglary, robbery and theft by unlawful taking. He is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison after being denied bail.
He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 9.
“I want to thank everybody,” Polo said. “I didn’t think that I would ever say this, but it’s done.”
Polo was joined by her granddaughter and Lang’s niece, Alexis Malletz.
“We’ve just been waiting for this all these years, and it brings us peace knowing that it’s finally happening,” Malletz said.
Lang was found dead March 27, 2007, in her father’s home in the community of Peanut in Derry Township. She was just 22 years old at the time.
An autopsy report found she had blunt force trauma to the head and her throat had been slashed.
According to the criminal complaint, Ream admitted to police that he knew Lang and had purchased heroin from her the day prior.
Police allege Ream broke into the home through a back door to rob Lang of cash and drugs that were allegedly kept in a safe.
Troopers interviewed three informants who claimed that Ream admitted to killing Lang either directly to them or in front of them.
One of the informants also alleged that Ream had help from someone to get rid of the murder weapon.
State police on Thursday said they could not provide additional details in the case and would not discuss whether they were investigating additional suspects.
Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli said her office has made cold cases, like Lang’s, a priority.
“Unsolved homicides are a commitment for my administration,” Ziccarelli said. “For our law enforcement in Westmoreland County, actions speak louder than words.
“And that’s why we’re here (Thursday). We want the community to know that unsolved homicides are being investigated actively.”
Ziccarelli said she has spoken with Polo over the years. Seeing the “pain that (Polo) felt every day” was the reason she remained committed to Lang’s case, Ziccarelli said.
“All I hope is that (Thursday), we are one step closer to bringing Samantha’s family and Samantha justice,” Ziccarelli said.
Ziccarelli spoke about the collaborative effort between her office and the PSP that led to the arrest of Ream.
“(The PSP’s) ask of me was, ‘We believe we can solve this case. Will you back us up?’” Ziccarelli said.
Ziccarelli said she provided the full force of her office to the state police but credited them with finally making an arrest.
“They worked tirelessly on this,” she said. “Their investigators are the best of the best.”
Both Ziccarelli and Trooper Tristan Tappe, community affairs officer for Troop A, stressed that despite Ream’s arrest, the Lang case is still an ongoing investigation.
“We urge and encourage the public again … if you have any more information on this case, in regards to this case, you witnessed anything, or you’ve heard anything, to please contact the Pennsylvania State Police immediately,” Tappe said.
Polo spoke briefly about the type of person her daughter was.
“She was a good kid, a lot of friends,” Polo said. “If you met her once, you couldn’t forget her. I mean her laugh, her smile.”
Anyone with information about the murder of Samantha Lang should contact the Pennsylvania State Police or submit a tip through the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s Office CrimeWatch page.
