‘It’s crazy’: Finding work, keeping workers can prove frustrating in current market

Good help is so hard to find. And so is a good job — well, depending on who you’re asking.
Both employers and job-seekers at the career fair Thursday at Westmoreland County Community College (WCCC)’s Latrobe Center on Depot Street, Latrobe, seemed vexed by the current state of the labor market and the lingering hardships caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Some employers indicated that after a period of recovery from the early economic ravages of the pandemic, business is picking up again, but they’re having a hard time finding — and keeping — enough workers to meet the demand.
“It’s crazy,” said Joe Wyant of Leechburg, director of training for Valley Dairy Restaurant, a popular regional chain with an 80-plus-year history and 11 locations including Latrobe, Blairsville, Indiana, Mount Pleasant, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Kittanning, Dubois, Butler, Cranberry and Johnstown.
He said Valley Dairy is looking to hire people at almost every level, at practically every location — everything from managers to bussers, from full time to part time — but it’s proving difficult.
“The hardest thing is that people don’t show up for interviews or their first shift,” Wyant lamented.
The chain is a family-friendly place to work, he noted, with flexible scheduling and a variety of benefits available.
“It’s a great company to work for,” Wyant said.
But despite going to great lengths to attract new workers and to encourage them to stick around, the company has had limited success.
“Getting applications is one thing, but then getting people to come in and even just to stay” is tough in the current job market, he said.
Jennifer Dietrich, human resources generalist at City Brewing Co., which owns and operates the former Rolling Rock brewery on 33rd Street, Latrobe, said her company — like so many other businesses — faces a different sort of challenge: labor shortages related to the pandemic.
“We have so many people out with COVID,” she said, noting that the impact on City Brewing’s unionized workforce has forced the company to utilize overtime to keep up with customer demand.
She said City Brewing recently signed a couple of new contracts and it is looking to ramp up its operations in the area from five days a week to seven within the next few weeks. To that end, it is primarily seeking warehouse workers, forklift operators, brewhouse workers and general laborers.
Dietrich noted that as part of its effort to keep up with customer demand, City Brewing is in the process of opening up a new warehouse and distribution center at the Regional Industrial Development Corp. (RIDC) Westmoreland Innovation Center in East Huntingdon Township. She said the company currently is looking to hire 50 to 60 workers for the new site.
A recruiter for another local employer, Excela Health, cited the impact of the pandemic on the search for workers in the health care field.
Angela Burd, a senior recruiter at Excela, said it seems like some people are afraid to work in health care due to the ever-present risks associated with COVID-19.
“People are nervous,” she said.
But for people who aren’t comfortable working in a hospital setting, she noted, Excela also has plenty of job opportunities at less busy locations like doctors’ offices.
“Locally, there are so many opportunities,” she said. “It’s sort of a broad stroke of everything.”
The hardships of the current labor market aren’t just affecting employers, of course. Job-seekers, too, said they are struggling with their own set of challenges.
Some noted that it can be difficult to balance stressful, pandemic-rattled lives with the demands of a job — for example, it’s a tough situation for parents who need the flexibility to stay home with children who have to go into quarantine or isolation if they test positive for COVID-19 or if they come into direct contact with someone who tested positive.
Other concerns were mentioned, too, like the disparity between low wages in some industries and the rising cost of living due to inflation.
Mallorie Palanko of Latrobe, a 2007 Greater Latrobe Senior High School graduate who earned a degree in criminal justice at American InterContinental University, said she’s been on the hunt for a new job in search of better advancement opportunities.
She’s currently working from home as an insurance fraud investigator, but in the past she’s worked in the law, medical and banking fields, she said.
Palanko has applied for more than 100 jobs so far in her search.
“The job market is difficult right now,” she said. “It’s very rare to get a call back. There are so many people applying, it’s very difficult to get noticed right now.”
She said she’s resorted to what she’s dubbed “cold emailing,” sending emails to potential employers to seek out job opportunities even if they’re not being advertised.
The rising cost of living and the increase in prices for common expenses like gas are forcing people to look for better-paying positions, but “no one wants to pay,” Palanko said.
She’s open to just about any opportunity, she noted, but if it involves working for a company that isn’t local — say, for instance, an employer located in Pittsburgh — she’d want to work in a hybrid situation, working part of the time from home rather than driving to the office everyday. She’d be open to working fully on site for a local company, however.
She said her current work-from-home job, which she has held for more than three years, has left her craving a return to working face-to-face with other people.
“You don’t have that personable interaction,” she said.
Palanko noted that remote work presents other issues, too. For instance, if you’re working from home, it can feel like you never really get to leave your job.
“Remote work is a lot harder, I think, than people realize,” she said.
Fortunately, both for those looking for work and those looking for workers, there are resources available to help make the task easier.
One such resource is Pennsylvania CareerLink, an initiative of the state Department of Labor and Industry designed to connect individuals seeking employment, employers and career-training specialists.
CareerLink offers a comprehensive job-matching system with many different options that can narrow down the results based on the user’s needs and preferences. To access it, visit www.pacareerlink.pa.gov/jponline.
Young adults who meet certain eligibility requirements can get free assistance through CareerSTEPS, a career-readiness program offered by Regional Integrated Human Services, Inc. (RIHS) in Westmoreland and Fayette counties. The service is funded through a grant from the Westmoreland-Fayette Workforce Investment Board (WIB), part of the PA CareerLink network.
To be eligible, participants must be 16-24 years old, out of school and reside in Westmoreland or Fayette, and they must meet income guidelines or be faced with one or more specific barriers in their search for employment. A complete list is available at www.ontherihs.org/career-steps.
David Houpt, CareerSTEPS supervisor, said the program provides help with many different aspects of career development, including GED prep assistance, career exploration, paid work experience, interview preparation, transportation and more.
He described one recent client, an eighth-grade dropout who is now 21 years old, who was having trouble finding opportunities for work and turned to CareerSTEPS for assistance. Now he’s set to begin job training in February to help open some of the doors that were closed to him before.
“We break down barriers,” he said.
Thursday’s career fair was hosted by the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, PA CareerLink of Westmoreland and WCCC.
