Irvin Shipley seeking nomination for district justice seat in Hempfield

Irvin Shipley, a task force officer with the U.S. Marshals, announced he is running for the open district justice seat in Hempfield Township.
“I am pleased to announce my candidacy for magisterial district judge,” Shipley said. “As a lifelong resident of Westmoreland County, it would be an honor to serve the people in my community as magistrate.”
Shipley of Youngwood will seek nominations in both the Republican and Democratic primaries on May 18.
The court office oversees court cases in Hempfield Township, and South Greensburg, Southwest Greensburg and Youngwood boroughs.
Shipley has devoted much of his career to public service. He has been involved in hundreds of criminal and civil court proceedings during his career.
“My career in law enforcement has provided me with the experience to understand the court system and how it functions,” he said. “It has also allowed me to become familiar with understanding and interpreting statutes and case law, both of which are critical to making fair and impartial decisions.”
Shipley grew up in Scottdale and is a graduate of Southmoreland High School.
He answered what he describes as a “calling” and began a career in law enforcement with the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Office. He worked his way through the ranks from a deputy and was later promoted to sergeant of the criminal and fugitive division. After a decade of service, he was promoted to the elite Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force with the U.S. Marshal’s where he currently serves as a task force officer.
R. Douglas Weimer, a Hempfield Township Supervisor, has also announced his intention to run for the open seat.
District Judge Anthony Bompiani, who served five years as district judge, retired Dec. 31.
Shipley resides in Youngwood with his wife, Jennifer (Maruca), and son, Caleb.
