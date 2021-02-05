Iron City beer won’t be flowing from the tanks at the City Brewing Company brewery in Latrobe much longer after Pittsburgh Brewing Company this week announced plans to build its own brewery closer to Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Brewing Company stopped production of its beers at its original brewery in Lawrenceville in 2009, opting to have them brewed on a contract basis by City Brewing at the Latrobe brewery, instead.
Now, the company plans to bring its brewing back in-house at a new brewery at the former PPG Pittsburgh Glass Works facility along the Allegheny River in the Creighton neighborhood of East Deer Township.
Cliff Forrest, owner of Kittanning-based Rosebud Mining Co., purchased Pittsburgh Brewing Company in 2018 and bought the former PPG plant in 2019.
The new brewery will be capable of producing 150,000 barrels a year when it opens in 2022, and eventually increase its capacity to 750,000 barrels a year.
Pittburgh Brewing Company’s beers — Iron City, IC Light, IC Light Mango, Old German Premium Lager, American, American Light, and Block House Brewing Summer Break — that are now being brewed at the Latrobe brewery will be shifted to the new plant when it begins production.
Wisconsin-based City Brewing Company’s website touts the brewing, blending and packaging capacity of the Latrobe brewery, along with plants in LaCrosse, Wisconsin, and Memphis, Tennessee, without mention of the beverage brands produced at the facilities.
The Latrobe brewery’s brewhouse can produce eight different brews per day, according to the site, with an average brew size of 525 barrels, while the computerized batching/blending room is capable of batching and blending alcoholic, non-alcoholic, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.
The facility also has three bottling lines and three aluminum can lines in addition to kegging capabilities and on-site warehouse space for 300,000 cases.
In November 2019, Pabst Brewing Company announced a 20-year contract production agreement with City Brewing Company that would see Pabst shift production to City Brewing plants by 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.