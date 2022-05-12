After providing family fun in the Midwest for more than half his life, Tim Heger is ready for a new adventure at a historic Western Pennsylvania amusement park.
Heger, 37, was hired earlier this year as new general manager at Idlewild and SoakZone in Ligonier Township after more than 20 years at Adventureland Resort, a family-run amusement park in Altoona, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines.
He replaces Idlewild’s longtime general manger Brandon Leonatti, who had filled that role since 2003.
The change in leadership coincides with Idlewild parent company Palace Entertainment’s December 2021 acquisition of Adventureland as part of its family of North American entertainment and leisure attractions.
“I’d been there for quite a while, since I was a kid. This opportunity was here, and so I took it. It’s a beautiful park and I’m just looking forward to being here and trying something new as well,” Heger told the Bulletin about his new position.
As Adventureland’s general manager since 2017, Heger ran not only the resort’s amusement and water parks, but also its hotel and campground, and hopes to bring a fresh set of eyes to Pennsylvania’s oldest operating amusement park.
“Tim has a lot of experience within the amusement industry and [Palace] wanted to tap into that and bring his experience to Idlewild,” according to Idlewild director of marketing Jeff Croushore.
Heger takes the reins as Idlewild focuses on providing park guests with a full season of events after navigating two years of COVID-19 pandemic challenges.
While guests won’t see new rides or attractions at Idlewild this year, Croushore pointed to extensive refurbishments and additions ongoing at Palace sister parks Kennywood in West Mifflin and Sandcastle in Homestead, as well Palace Entertainment’s headquarters relocation to Pittsburgh, as strong signs that long-range plans for Idlewild are also in the queue.
“We’re patiently waiting our turn because we know it’s coming. We can’t say when or where at the park, but we know it’s coming. Good things are definitely coming,” Croushore said.
Heger’s last major project before leaving Adventureland was to bring a suite of eight Zamperla rides to the park. He said “anything’s on the table” when asked if Idlewild could see a similar ride expansion in the future and added he would like to see a Ferris wheel eventually return to the park.
Management has also focused on “right-sizing” Idlewild by removing some underused buildings in Hootin’ Holler, plus painting and replacing roofs and doors on others throughout the Olde Idlewild midway during off-season maintenance.
“The experience of our guests is paramount to us. As we can, we’re making visual improvements around the park in all areas of the park, which would include Story Book Forest and the main park area,” Croushore said.
Idlewild grounds manager Ed Ostroski also refurbished another four horses on the park’s historic Philadelphia Toboggan Company carousel No. 83 as part of the ride’s multi-year restoration. Four initial horses were tackled for 2021.
Given Heger’s background with managing Adventureland’s campground facility, the Bulletin asked him about any future plans for the shuttered Timberlink golf course on Route 30 across from Idlewild.
“We’re looking at all avenues over there. But the campground is something that makes sense in this area, up in the mountains and the woods. So yes, that is something that is still on the table,” Heger said.
Heger first took a summer job in Adventureland’s games department when he was 14 and fell in love with the amusement park. He returned season after season, even during college, jumped at a full-time department head position in 2010 and was promoted to general manager five years ago.
His new Idlewild career is a change in multiple ways. Not only is Heger coming from a relatively young park – Adventureland was founded in 1974 – to the third oldest operating amusement park in the United States, but Western Pennsylvania’s topography is a visual adjustment as well.
“I really like it. The mountains, trees, and there’s a lot more to see than there is in Iowa. It’s a beautiful section of the country and so much history as well,” Heger said about his move from the Midwest to the Laurel Highlands in February. He currently lives in Latrobe with his wife, Devin.
Heger sees several similarities between Adventureland and Idlewild, including the longevity of their staffs and overlapping rides, but also recognizes the differences between the thrill park feel of the former and the scenic nature and history of the latter, especially with its unique connection to Latrobe native Fred Rogers.
Along with finding ways to improve visitors’ experience, Heger wants to preserve the heritage that has contributed to Idlewild’s success as an amusement park since the late 19th century, one that generations of families continue to visit.
“I want to be very mindful of that history and just realize that as a multi-generational park that we don’t want to change everything and that it appeals as much to the kids as the grandparents and it makes it so that, whether it’s the parents, grandparents or whoever, that they still have those same memories,” Heger said.
