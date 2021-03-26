City Brewing Company is being acquired by a consortium of investors, with operations set to continue at its Latrobe brewery.
A spokesman from Wisconsin-based City Brewing told the La Crosse Tribune that the company plans to continue operations at its three breweries in Latrobe, Memphis, Tennessee, and La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The consortium of investors includes Charlesbank Capital Partners; Oaktree Capital Management, LLC; Blue Ribbon Partners, LLC, and City Brewing. After the transaction closes — expected sometime in April — they will own 100% of City Brewing.
When that happens, Chairman and CEO George Parke III will retire, and Ross Sannes, City Brewing’s chief operating officer, who has been with the company since 2012, will become chief executive officer. Ryan “Spike” Nelson, a City Brewing employee since 2001, will be promoted to executive vice president, and Dave Poremba, who joined the company in 2020, will continue to serve as chief financial officer.
The company has also named Hans Savonije, a beer and beverage industry veteran, chairman of the City Brewing board. He brings over 30 years of international experience and most recently served as CEO of Royal Unibrew, a publicly traded brewer based in Denmark.
City Brewing has also announced a $630-million investment program to accelerate the company’s growth, which includes the acquisition of the Irwindale, California, brewery operations from Pabst Brewing Co.
The company plans to reopen the iconic Irwindale brewery, formerly owned and operated by Miller Coors, in Southern California. Once operational, the newly named “Irwindale Brew Yard” will be the largest full-service, low-alcohol beverage contract production facility in the western United States.
City Brewing is the largest full-service alcoholic beverage contract manufacturer in the United States. The company has more than 1,800 employees across its three breweries.
In February, Pittsburgh Brewing Company announced it will move production of its products currently brewed at the Latrobe brewery to its own facility to be constructed sometime next year in East Deer Township.
The new brewery will be capable of producing 150,000 barrels a year when it opens in 2022, and eventually increase its capacity to 750,000 barrels a year.
Pittsburgh Brewing Company’s beers — Iron City, IC Light, IC Light Mango, Old German Premium Lager, American, American Light, and Block House Brewing Summer Break — that are now being brewed at the Latrobe brewery will be shifted to the new plant when it begins production.
In November 2019, Pabst Brewing Company announced a 20-year contract production agreement with City Brewing Company that would see Pabst shift production to City Brewing plants by 2024.
