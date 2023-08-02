A Unity Township man is facing felony charges after he reportedly took $380,000 from a relative during a period of over two years.
Christopher Hayes Treasure, 50, was arraigned last week after a preliminary investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police.
According to a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, troopers responded July 27 at 10:47 a.m. to a Tami Drive location in Hempfield Township for a report of forged checks.
Treasure was given power of attorney along with another relative in April 2021, according to court records. The victim is a known 78-year-old Hempfield Township male.
The second relative who also holds power of attorney duties told investigators she believed Treasure was “forging signatures without the victim’s consent.”
According to an affidavit of probable cause filed in the case, investigators teamed up with the state Department of Aging’s Financial Abuse Specialist Team (FAST) for a more in-depth look at the victim’s accounts.
FAST reported $380,000 was taken by Treasure from April 2021 to June 2023. Methods to secure the funds included withdrawing cash, forging checks and making debit card purchases.
Investigators believe Treasure also may have used some of the stolen money to gamble online.
Court records indicate Treasure did not have permission to take the money in question.
He was arraigned 8:45 a.m. July 28 in front of Magisterial District Judge Mark Mansour.
Treasure is charged with a second-degree felony count of theft by unlawful taking. He is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.
A preliminary hearing for Treasure is scheduled for 9:15 a.m. Oct. 10 in front of Mansour.
Joseph Bell can be reached at jbell@latrobebulletinnews.com or 724-537-3351 Ext. 28.
